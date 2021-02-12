The Penn State Student Programming Association will host John Urschel for a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free for students.

According to SPA, Penn State alumnus Urschel is a former NFL player and mathematician who wrote the memoir “Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football."

SPA is collaborating with WPSU to host the event.

To register for the lecture, click here.

