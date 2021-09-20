After over a year of hosting virtual Noontime concerts, the Student Programming Association is eager to return to in-person shows, Director of Special Events Paulina Rodriguez said.

Noontime concerts are normally held in the HUB-Robeson Center on Fridays. However, due to the coronavirus, Noontime was moved online for almost the entirety of last year, Rodriguez (senior-public relations) said.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in person,” she said. “Once people hear the music, they really follow the music, and it’s cool for them to come up to you and be like, ‘Hey, is this gonna happen all semester?’ Because it’s so rewarding to finally say yes to that answer.”

Rodriguez said the process of going back to in-person events was not challenging for SPA, but some artists may still be reluctant to perform outside of a livestream.

During Noontime’s virtual run, attendance dropped, Noontime Chairperson Heet Patel said.

“In the Noontime lounge, we get around 60 people going in and out, sometimes up to 100,” Patel (junior-biology) said. “When we did it virtually, it dropped down to 20 at max.”

Though the concert series lost some attendees, the remote aspect opened up opportunities to feature musicians from all over the country — including California, according to Patel.

Jessica Markovich, a general member of SPA, attributes the higher in-person attendance to people wanting to return to regular events.

“Last year it was all online. Every day was the same, everything was the same, no one was pretty much doing anything...” Markovich (sophomore-telecommunications) said. “So having it in the HUB now means so much to me. It’s just the beginning and being able to meet new people and explore things.”

Markovich said she had a difficult time making friends in SPA as a freshman due to the events being held on Zoom all year.

“[Noontime] is so much different live than it is online. Actually seeing all of your friends, all of the members, all their hard work come to fruition every single Friday, it’s really cool,” Markovich said. “Seeing the physical result makes it more rewarding.”

And, Rodriguez expressed gratitude toward SPA’s in-person events.

“Noontime definitely helped me find my career path,” she said. “It helped me find what I love to do on the music side of the entertainment industry.”

