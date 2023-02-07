Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA) held its “Love in the Valley” event in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday — exactly one week before Valentine's Day.

Round tables filled the middle portion of Alumni Hall, while longer tables with create-your-own tote bags, fresh flower bouquets, card making supplies and more lined the walls.

The hall lights were dimmed down and replaced with red and blue spotlights, and every table included Valentine’s Day decor to add to the ambiance.

"We wanted to bring some love to Happy Valley," SPA Special Events Chair Cate Tupper said.

Tupper (senior-criminology) said she has the entire team at SPA to thank for creation and success of “Love in the Valley,” which ran out of build-your-own plush toys within the first half hour.

“Everyone loves the plushies and everything,” Tupper said. “I should’ve gotten double.”

SPA general members Kennedy Parker and Vincent Constable worked at a card and bag making table, where students could both design Valentine's Day cards and enter a bag designing competition to win a LEGO bouquet set.

Constable (sophomore-law and society) discussed the values SPA was hoping to promote with "Love in the Valley."

“Students come out and can get a little bit of everything,” Constable said. “Self expression, creativity and self love.”

By 6 p.m., every round table was filled with students coloring in tote bags, stuffing plush toys and taking pictures. Students used the stage to work on their crafts or made room on the floor.

"I didn’t expect a crowd outside," Tupper said. "So it was really nice to see that.”

According to a story on SPA's Instagram page, the event was intended to end at 8 p.m. but had to end an hour early, due to SPA "officially [running] out of everything."

SPA Executive Director Hunter Smith commented on why he believes the event received the response it did.

“Whenever we do make-and-take events where people get to draw on a tote bag or make a stuffed animal, college students love that,” Smith (senior-international politics and journalism) said. “I honestly think it’s just because they don’t get to do [it] in their day-to-day [lives].”

Students were able to commemorate their time at the event with a Poloroid photo station and a cupcake from the complementary dessert station.

Nicole Reilly attended the event and took part in all the activities it had to offer.

“It [was] just so much fun,” Reilly (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “We got to make little stuffies and we got flowers, the whole nine yards.”

