Penn State's Student Programming Association and Latino Caucus announced Tuesday Lunay will perform a concert at 8 p.m. on March 29 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

Lunay is an up and coming 21-year-old reggaeton artist who is known for his hit single “Soltera." Not long after, Lunay performed at the Premios Juventud Awards and won Best New Artist.

The concert will be free for all Penn State students.

To claim a free ticket, SPA will set up a table on the first floor of the HUB from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — or until tickets are sold out for that day — on March 24, 25 and 28.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Downtown State College Improvement District to resume First Friday programming The Downtown State College Improvement District announced Monday that First Friday will retu…