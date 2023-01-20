Penn State's Student Programming Association hosted a lecture with actor Corbin Bleu in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall as part of its "SPA Day" events Friday afternoon.

Bleu, who is best known for his breakout role as Chad Danforth in Disney's "High School Musical" franchise, has since acted in movies, TV shows and on Broadway stages.

SPA Public Relations Director Owen Kennedy explained why the organization chose Bleu SPA Day lecture.

“We went through multiple meetings deciding on some people Penn State students would like to have,” Kennedy (sophomore-marketing) said. “We chose [Bleu] because we thought that obviously, we’d have a bunch of people here excited.”

Students lined the outside of Heritage Hall before being let in and cheered as Bleu stepped onstage with student moderator Destiny Sanchez.

Bleu started off the event by engaging the audience in a “We Are” chant, commenting on its similarity to the "What team? Wildcats!" chant from "High School Musical."

During the lecture, Bleu explained how he began acting in the first place.

“My father is an actor as well,” he said. “Back in New York, he would take me to his auditions, and I would be in the waiting room with him. Even then, a lot of casting directors got to know me.”

Bleu also spoke on his personal experience being exposed to the public eye after "High School Musical" became a hit — something he said no one expected while filming.

“No one had really achieved the level of success, or more so being recognized, in the way they had afterward,” Bleu said of the actors in "High School Musical." “The work ethic and mentality was just, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s just make this thing as great as it can be.’”

While "High School Musical" may be what most fans know him for, Bleu said his true love is acting on a Broadway stage.

“I have to say I do prefer the stage,” Bleu said. “You have that immediate connection with the audience that’s there, and you’re not babied in the theater.”

Audience member Jenna Fitzpatrick commented on learning more about Bleu through the discussion.

“It was really interesting to hear him talk about a little more that he’s done, and also his Broadway involvement,” Fitzpatrick (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said. “He was really motivational.”

Ashley Paschl commented on SPA bringing in speakers that Penn State students can relate to.

“He gave a lot of advice, talking about this time in our lives,” Paschl (graduate-health administration) said. “People in their 30s and 40s always talk about their early 20s as such a weird time in their lives, and we’re living that right now.”

After the moderated discussion, the floor opened up for a Q&A session.

Topics covered included how Bleu grew the character of Chad across the three "High School Musical" films, his favorite musical number to perform (“96,000” from "In the Heights") and how he tries to connect all of his characters back to himself in some way.

Many students who participated commented that Bleu's characters and films had a large impact on their childhoods.

Bleu took time to also discuss the Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," in which he played himself in the third season and will be returning for the fourth.

“What’s amazing about that project is they’ve taken 'High School Musical,' and they’ve made it their own,” Bleu said. “When I got to go back, I didn’t go back as Chad, my original character. I went back as myself, because Corbin exists in the world.”

To wrap up the lecture, Bleu thanked Penn State and the audience for its time and attention.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE