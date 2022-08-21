Movin' On Stage Set up

Workers construct the stage for Movin' On Festival on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

The Student Programming Association (SPA) will hold its welcome back LightsUP Festival on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., according to a SPA release, and will include performances by KYLE and 30H!3.

The festival will offer a 360 Photo Booth and an interactive Game Booth from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the release. Student performers including the Lionettes and other various musical acts will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The electronic duo 30H!3, will begin their opening performance from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., according to the release, followed by American rapper KYLE, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags