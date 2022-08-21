The Student Programming Association (SPA) will hold its welcome back LightsUP Festival on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., according to a SPA release, and will include performances by KYLE and 30H!3.

The festival will offer a 360 Photo Booth and an interactive Game Booth from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the release. Student performers including the Lionettes and other various musical acts will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The electronic duo 30H!3, will begin their opening performance from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., according to the release, followed by American rapper KYLE, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE