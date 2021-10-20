On Tuesday night, Penn State’s Sisters on the Runway held the “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event to advocate for the prevention and awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault.

A group of 15 people participated in this event. They started walking from the HUB-Robeson Center to downtown, all holding signs to bring attention to and highlight the importance of domestic violence.

The President of Sisters on the Runway, Sydney Herrmann, said domestic abuse encompasses not only physical violence, but also emotional, mental, financial and spiritual violence. She said it is an issue that goes unnoticed and needs to be brought to light through educating the community.

All participants in “A Mile In Her Shoes” were encouraged to wear heels while walking one mile.

“'Walk A Mile' to me is supposed to be very empathetic, so we try to encourage as many people as possible to wear heels,” Herrmann (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “Heels have a social stigmatism around them like femininity. We ask people of all gender identities to wear heels because we want people emotionally to be in someone else’s shoes — but then also physically walking around in heels.”

Sophie Abadi said raising awareness for domestic violence is important because she said many people don't realize what qualifies as domestic abuse or violence in a relationship.

“Domestic abuse is anything that can cause harm to the other individuals in a relationship,” Abadi (junior-cybersecurity, analytics and operations) said. “It could be mental or physical in some aspects.”

Another club member, Jordan Striebig, said she is excited to get the word out about domestic violence and sexual assault against women, especially with the recent Timely Warnings Penn State has released.

“It is very important to spread more awareness about domestic violence or violence against women,” Striebig (junior-political science) said. “It definitely makes a statement to see a bunch of people walking in heels — especially men in heels. It is a statement of solidarity.”

Jane Womble, a new club member of Sisters on the Runway, said the event was organized to raise awareness to all the students and staff. She said she wanted people who had never experienced walking in heels to understand what it feels like and to try something new.

“I feel sexual assault is such a big thing on campus, so [we’re] letting people know there are resources out there [to] help them,” Womble (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Domestic abuse is a wide range of things. It can be emotional abuse, verbal abuse or physical abuse, and it can be caused by a man or woman in a relationship.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE