Penn Staters won’t see the sun or warm weather for months, but two sisters, who found a calling in quarantine, are bringing a bit of summer back to State College with their spray tanning business Honey Tans.

Co-founders of Honey Tans Nicole Berezo and Jodie Berezo became bronzing specialists when they decided they wanted to provide tanning services for the community.

“The mission of Honey Tans is to offer safe, affordable and convenient tans for a healthy natural glow,” Nicole, who graduated from Penn State in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and adolescent education, said.

The company currently services customers in State College and in Pittsburgh. Nicole sprays local dancers in Pittsburgh, while Jodie sprays those in State College. The two take their supplies to clients’ homes, where they set up to spray.

Nicole said she wanted to start a business that was convenient for those who were affected by the coronavirus.

“I'm a teacher, and so I work 40 hours a week, if not more,” Nicole said. “So services that can come to your home, whether it's for safety reasons and health reasons, [is] just convenient.”

Honey Tans employee Madison Ozer said she thinks the mobile aspect of the business is accommodating, ensuring no customer has to “leave the comfort of their home.”

Jodie (senior-finance) said she thinks their flexibility has contributed to their business’ success.

Nicole, a former member of the Lionettes Dance Team, said she felt compelled to connect the business with the current Lionettes in State College.

“I thought it could be a service they'd benefit from, and they've really enjoyed it,’’ Nicole said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

The Lionettes currently use Honey Tans before performing, boosting their final look, all while supporting a previous member of the team.

“Honey Tans has grown significantly in State College through our work with the Lionettes. Through a partnership we have with the dance team captains, we've been able to gain much more publicity and awareness from their social media accounts,” Ozer said. “Between formals, recruitment, game days and much more, we've taken advantage of every opportunity to give others spray tans.”

Through the past couple of months, Honey Tans has increased its sales as the business has gained attention in State College and in Pittsburgh.

''We've done [spray tans for] some girls from sororities and business fraternities… who want to have a little color,” Jodie said.

Ozer said Honey Tans products are all water-based and made of organic and hypoallergenic solutions, which work together to create a “longer-lasting and deeper, sunless tan.”

Where the company is headed is uncertain, but the owners said they believe there’s a future.

“I would love to see Honey Tans extend to other college campuses. Based on the success we've had at Penn State during the last few months, I'm confident that other campuses would be able to model our business strategy and achieve their own success,” Ozer said. “There's such a large market in college towns, and a mobile spray tanning business is exactly what each campus needs.”

Nicole said she’s optimistic about her business’ future growth.

“I am excited to see how things evolve naturally.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE