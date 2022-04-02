College students don’t often have the time in their day to decompress around coursework, internships, job search and fulfilling “these standards that are considered successful in society,” Isabella Del Signore, known by the artist name Bella Lucy, said.

Lucy, the creator of “A Party in the Dreamer’z Dojo” and a B.F.A. candidate in new media at Penn State, navigated through the struggles a typical college student faces Friday night at 3 Dots Downtown.

“A Party in the Dreamer’z Dojo” is the second event in the series “The Dreamer’z Dojo” that discusses the standards for productivity within capitalism. Kicked off with a reception on March 22, the series runs through April 30 at 3 Dots and welcomes the public free of charge.

“This show started as a capstone project, and all I knew was that I really want to make some sort of a zine, like a miniature magazine,” Lucy said. “The whole exhibition is based off of a book that I’m publishing in May.”

The book, also called “The Dreamer’z Dojo,” will have 50 pages and two sections. The first section is a short story that comments on being a young adult who juggles college, a future career and personal time. Even though the section has 27 pages, Lucy showcased only six pages “to highlight things without giving too much away.”

Lucy said she holds “talking about the injustice that’s happening within our system” and being involved in local communities in high regard.

“We need to [be] talking about [social and racial injustice] and trying to focus on connecting with people over genuine conversations to stop valuing making a lot of money [and] success,” she said. “I do believe that change starts on the community level.”

Lucy said her favorite pieces from her exhibition are pages 24 and 20. While page 24 calls for a drop in fame and fortune, the latter focuses on having “the tough conversations.”

“They’re the values that I always want to uphold. A lot of this came from my distrust for corporate America and hoping to not have to sell my soul to make money and survive,” Lucy said.

Lucy’s best friend and University of Maryland student Drew Fuentes drove to State College from Maryland to commend Lucy’s efforts. Fuentes (senior-environmental science) said her favorite piece is page 16 due to the “yummy” background.

“Seeing the background, it was an immediate ‘yes,’ [and] I want to know more. I feel like with art, she’s questioning a lot of stuff but is also making a statement,” Fuentes said.

Lucy’s classmate Yeonhye Park also came to show support. Park (graduate-art) said it was “intriguing” to see Lucy’s work at the exhibition.

“Every work has a unique story [that’s] really colorful and vivid and reflects her style very well,” Park said. “Her style is so special. It’s really narrative and very poetic as well.”

On the other side of the room, Lucy had the second section of her book on display as a mural that covered the entire wall. She filled the wall with visuals of the questions submitted on her Instagram that people had for their future selves.

“They’re all anonymous, but when I started writing the story, I realized that [it’s] supporting evidence that these struggles exist within our generation,” Lucy said.

The wall attracted a large group of audience members and appealed the most to Priya Jurasinski. Jurasinski (senior-digital arts and media design) said she has an “emotional connection” with the mural.

“All these other pieces are pieces that can be taken down and put somewhere else. [The mural] drew me to it because you’ll never see the same thing again,” Jurasinski said. “It would have to be recreated in the same way.”

Jurasinski said she “really” likes the topic and finds the exhibition relatable.

“As a Gen Z student at Penn State, I feel the same pressures that are talked about throughout this project,” she said. “It resonated with me because right now, there are so many uncertainties about our future and getting into the job market.”

Anna Maria Kowal said she met Lucy last year and has been following the artist on Instagram ever since.

“Honestly, [Lucy’s art] is one of the most creative things I’ve ever seen. [Her style] is like free spirit vibes,” Kowal (sophomore-enterprise technology integration) said.

Similar to Kowal, 3 Dots Executive Director Erica Quinn said she was “really fascinated by the idea of having a graphic novel you can walk inside of.”

“One thing I thought was really interesting is [when artists] take their ideas and push them into different directions,” Quinn said. “I love that.”

Quinn said Lucy had been an intern at 3 Dots since fall 2021. Being an “intergenerational” and “intersectional” space, 3 Dots is excited to bring “the questions we ask our future selves” to the community, according to Quinn.

“[Lucy] is so community-minded,” Quinn said. “Part of what we try to do here [at 3 Dots] is to create these immersive and transformative experiences. I really think she’s like-minded as well.”

