Penn State graduates showcased and explained their work for "Critique Night” at the Edwin W. Zoller Gallery in the Visual Arts Building Monday evening, which was followed by a critique from fellow professors and art enthusiasts.

The public "Critique Night" is part of the graduate seminar class program for graduate students where faculty and the public is invited.

Cristin Millett, a professor of art whose primary teaching is in sculpture, said she attends every critique along with the rest of the faculty as it is “a part of our teaching program.”

"Opportunity to receive objective feedback [for] your work from your audience — whether your audience be teachers, fellow students or non-artists,” Millett said. “The goal of the critique is for you as the artists to learn how to better understand how people are seeing, experiencing and thinking about your work.”

Some students created pieces that were created freehand, while others collaborated with places in the area.

Artist Jordan Wolf said she collaborated with the Penn State Library for their Evanisko project, and she was given the concept of “flourishing.”

“I was inspired by Walter Wick’s 'I Spy' books to create these visual puzzles, as each poster has a separate color pallet,” Wolf (graduate-graphic design) said. "But, they all work together as a series, but by themselves."

Wolf said she definitely prepared for this event, but she was “so nervous” and she definitely had some “sweaty palms,” but after she felt “relieved and happy” that everyone got the message behind the piece.

Alexis Oltmer-Bergmann, a first year graduate student and a MFA candidate at Penn State, said when a student artist “momentary artwork” it's great to come in and “engage” with people, and just share with others as this work could mean something “completely different” to other people.

“That’s what I think the whole point of making art is that I have an idea, a passion and I want to create something and make it real and body it,” Oltmer-Bergmann said. “Then you bring it into a gallery space where it is public and it’s living forever or a certain period of time.”

The graduate exhibition is now on view in Zoller Gallery, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Artist Michaela Holt said she hopes when people view her painting they find “humor and inspiration” to reach out to people they care about.

“It’s a great space to invite your community in and people who may not see your work on a daily basis,” Holt (graduate-fine arts) said “It's good to get some cold reads, [when] people who might not know you as well can pick out certain things that maybe people your closer to might inherently inference because they are around you, and they talk to you all the time so they kinda know what your stuff is about."

