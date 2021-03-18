Penn State School of Theatre professor reflects on 9/11 experience as Broadway actress

Penn State School of Theatre professor Susan B. Russell had achieved her greatest dream — she was in New York, working on Broadway after a 25-year career in regional theatre.

She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of “The Phantom of the Opera” when she was 40 years old, diving into the industry without an agent or manager.

And it was during this “dream,” amid chasing rent in New York and performing daily, when Russell experienced the harrowing day of 9/11, an event that remains prominent in her mind — an event she said changed her life forever.

“If I close my eyes, I can still see it, [still] feel it,” Russell said. “My remembrances of that day are profoundly tied to the grace, the humanity and love inside the Majestic Theatre.”

Russel said she never expected the “confusion of that day.”

“That day was the end of something, yet also the beginning of something,” Russell said. “It was confounding… terrifying.

“But I think one of the key things that was difficult in my experience of it was [that] it was disorienting. The beauty of the day and the horror of the sights just didn’t make sense.”

She remembers the contradictory nature of the “bright blue sky,” among the reality of what was happening “underneath that sky.”

Russell lived just a short walk away from Eighth Avenue, and looking downtown, she said she could see the smoke.

But what Russell remembers most about that day was the nonstop sounds.

“It was sound and silence, sound and silence — the silence of people on the street and the sound of firetrucks and first responders,” Russell said.

She recalls the confusion of seeing something through a television and being able to see it in real-time.

Above all, it just didn’t make sense to her.

This confusion would escalate into “absolute fear,” something she said stays with people.

“If you see a plane flying overhead and you’re a New Yorker, you might glance up,” Russell said, pointing at her ceiling, enacting a habit she picked up that day.

Russell remembered losing communication with people outside of New York. When the twin towers went down, so did the ability to contact others, she said.

“I remember my flip phone ringing, and it was my mother in North Carolina getting through,” Russell said. “That was miraculous.”

But as Russell reflected on that day, she said everything was balanced by the “miracles” she witnessed.

In times of great tragedy, Russell said the “miracles that happen around you” can also be tools to sustain you.

What Russell remembers most fondly was how New Yorkers began “to look at each other” — the start of what she refers to as a “magical, miraculous two weeks.”

“There was a freedom in those two weeks, where you could stop and ask someone if they were OK,” Russell said, “ask if you could be of service. That happened over and over, and it certainly happened in the Broadway community.”

The next day, Actors Equity — an American live theatre labor union — created a blood drive.

Russell remembers seeing her peers lined up across the block to give blood — actors, managers, stagehands, orchestra members and the community of artists in general.

When Russell was called back to work on Sept. 13, the Majestic Theatre was flooded with military personnel. Actors and actresses would walk through the military to get backstage, and she said “nobody would leave.”

“As a new person walked in, we would all just grab each other,” Russell said. “These are the miracles. You just didn’t know, because the bridges were closed and the subways weren’t working. So we were trying to see everybody as they walked in.”

She recalled another miracle: the large cast and crew of over 100 personnel who showed up to work that day.

As the cast members moved to their dressing rooms, Russell recalled how “conscious they were of the moment.”

Moments later, Hal Prince, the director of the original London production of “The Phantom of the Opera” and the show at the Majestic, had arrived. Prince was standing on the stage with actress Carol Burnett.

“‘Tonight, I’m here with you,’” Russell said, quoting Prince. “‘We’re both here with you. And if anything happens tonight, it will happen to us too. You’re not alone, and we’re here with you.’”

Russell said something changed in the theater that night.

“All of a sudden, the sacred nature of theatre had returned. We were not entertainment,” Russell said. “We were human beings [who] were going to receive human beings in a way that was sacred. My job, in ancient times, was to bring people together and let them know we were together, [and] that moment was like eternity.”

In a theater housing about 1,600 guests, only about 200 people were there, according to Russell. These guests were moved up into better seats near the orchestra pit, and she discovered they were part of a foreign theatre tour.

The content, especially following 9/11, was difficult to perform.

“Phantom of the Opera” is based on a horror novel that follows “a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House,” according to Broadway.com. Russell said the violence and explicit nature of the musical following a national tragedy was equally taxing on the performers and audience.

“Not only was it hard to see this [difficult] show — especially not understanding the language — it was just them,” Russell said. “And they were in New York for [9/11]. I have often wondered what that was like.”

At the end of the show, she said the crew agreed: The cast would gather on stage to sing “God Bless America.”

According to Russell, the cast was not given clearance to sing the song, but the production stage manager was still handing out copies of the lyrics.

“[The stage manager said], ‘If you start singing, I couldn’t possibly turn off the lights fast enough,’” Russell said. “So we sang.”

Through the performance of the song, Russell said she sent love to the audience and also back to the cast and crew.

“That’s what we’re supposed to be doing with all this,” Russell said, a realization dawning on her.

Part of artistry, she said, was the “pursuit of expanded possibility.”

By August 2002, Russell was driving to Florida State University in her Toyota Camry with her cat in tow to receive a doctorate in theatre studies, which eventually led her to Penn State.

She said her calling was not acting, but teaching.

Russell was later selected as the 2014-15 Penn State laureate, granting her the opportunity to visit all Penn State campuses and “listen and learn from the communities that define the Penn State system.”

She said education was a collaboration between the student and the instructor, and she highlighted the importance of telling stories.

“These stories of survivorship and miracles, and unveiling the mysteries around them — we can study them, so maybe they won’t happen again,” Russell said. “If that sounds very hopeful and wishful, I say… yes, it is.”

According to one of her students Frederick Miller, Russell constantly impacts theatre students with her courses and teaching style.

Miller (junior-theatre and comparative literature) even incorporated her lessons and stories into a class of his own: He teaches THEA 497: American Musical Theatre History — From 9/11 To COVID-19, as a part of Penn State’s “Students Teaching Students” program.

Miller described Russell’s teaching philosophy of “facilitating conversations between people with different backgrounds” as inspiring and said he includes those philosophies in his own classroom.

“[Her classes] not only feel like a class, but they feel like therapy sessions,” Miller said. “I learned so much about myself just hearing her talk with other humans.”

Miller said the event was not only “about helping New York get back on its feet, but also paved the way for how the 21st century of musical theatre would work.”

Russell, however, said change in the industry will come with the current generation — change that has been brewing for 20 years.

“Your generation will decide what theatre is. You’re watching it happen. The reality that we face as artists now is that, for a long time, theatre has thought itself outside of the culture that actually created it,” Russell said. “All that we have to do as artists is reconnect ourselves to our sacred roots — those roots lie in both telling the truth and creating the truth.”