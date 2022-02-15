Opening on Valentine's Day, the Penn State School of Theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture presented a student-run production of “Murder Ballad" — with a cast and crew of five members.

The musical explored themes of connection and heartbreak, as the main character Sara found herself in the middle of a love triangle with Tom, a wild bartender, and Michael, a responsible NYU student.

During the show, characters were forced to reconcile with the power of their actions as relationships were broken and rekindled through song.

The show was performed in Music Building II in a small theater, which allowed for a certain level of intimacy between the performers and the audience, as actors performed various songs focusing their intentions and interactions with attendees.

Director Ayana Francois said they were compelled to bring “Murder Ballad” to Penn State, as it would allow them to explore their collective creative limits and make up for lost opportunities due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to have an opportunity to showcase our talents that the school wasn't already providing,” Francois (senior-musical theatre) said. “Especially because of [coronavirus]... I’m doing everything I came [to] college to do before I [have] to leave.”

Along with directing, Francois was also one of the four actors on stage, playing the narrator of the musical.

This allowed them to “watch the show while also being part of the show,” Francois said. They accredited the musical’s success to the teamwork that went on behind the scenes — as they were not the only member to take on multiple roles.

“The very being of the show — the direction of it — is all collaborative,” Francois said, “because it wouldn’t be the show without the actors in the show, you know?”

Jack Maloney, who plays Tom, was also the show’s musical director. He said he struggled the most with balancing the different responsibilities he held in production — especially with the amount of emotion that his character brought to the different scenes.

“I had to learn [to] compartmentalize, and almost split my brain at times,” Maloney (senior-musical theatre) said. “Just being a music director and performer in the show — focusing on the construction of the show but also being in it and dedicated to the character.”

Although Sara and Tom basked in the thrill that came from keeping secrets, confrontation was always imminent and played out with high emotion throughout the show.

Jimin Moon, who played Michael, said the combined effort from the performers in the musical impacted what he brought to the stage.

“This is my first time doing a student-directed kind of piece,” Moon (junior-musical theatre) said. “It was [the most] collaborative experience I've ever had. [Francoise and Maloney] were so open to allowing us to have our own opinions of [what] we want for our characters and allow us to really be invested in that. That really meant the world to me, [as] an actor.”

Teddy Wilson, who identifies as nonbinary, played Sara — a role traditionally played by cisgender women.

They said they wanted to live up to the audience’s expectations of the character — as well as their own.

“[There was a lot] of pressure on my back,” Wilson (senior-musical theatre) said. "I [wanted to] perform at the same level as these women who have done it before, so finding my own story, my own truth and my own voice was a really big part of that.”

Tickets for “Murder Ballad” can be reserved for free here, and the final show is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The cast and crew request attendees donate the price of a ticket to the Black Trans Femme Artists Collective so “more black and queer art can be produced in the future,” according to a BTFA flyer.

“It was a labor of love,” Maloney said, “but more than anything, it was fun.”

