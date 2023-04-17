Many people keep track of local weather happenings through televised broadcasts and mobile weather apps, but these outlets often don’t provide information for staying safe in the midst of weather hazards.

Lillian Muller and Catherine Gross founded Weather Outreach and Education during the fall 2021 semester to educate the State College community about weather safety.

Muller (senior-meteorology) said she was inspired two years ago after seeing people run outdoors following a tornado warning in State College.

“We knew that there was a gap in the meteorology space in terms of education and public outreach, so we wanted to build a space where people in the community could learn about weather,” Gross (senior-meteorology) said.

According to Gross, Muller was the “brains” behind the organization, while Gross served “emotional support.”

“I told [Gross] about my idea, and she was really passionate about it, so she helped me start it,” Muller said. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have someone supporting me and helping me come up with ideas.”

According to Muller, WOE has events with local schools, libraries and organizations to educate State College’s youth about weather safety.

WOE had its first in-person event during the spring 2022 semester, helping Boy Scouts receive their weather merit badges.

“We taught little kids about weather, our broadcast studio and everything you can do with a meteorology degree,” Gross said. ”We even had one of our favorite professors, Jon Nese, come and talk to the kids because one of the requirements for the badge is to talk to a professional in the field.”

She said there was a lot of planning and background checking involved, making them “anxious” to see WOE “come into fruition.”

Matthew Eovino, WOE’s head of education, described the event as a “success” made possible by the club’s “strong foundation.”

“Involving ourselves with the surrounding community has been such a great experience because communication is one of the most important things for the major,” Eovino (senior-meteorology) said.

According to Muller, the two types of members of the organization are educators and general members.

Educators go through background checks funded by WOE and are interviewed to ensure they “have the right personality to work with kids” before they can attend events.

General members help with lesson and activity planning for events.

“It’s exciting to be in a space where I'm working with other students who are interested in the same things as me, including teaching younger kids because I've always had a passion for teaching, even though I am going into meteorology,” Gross said.

According to Muller, the club is open to anyone, but the majority of members are meteorology majors. She said the club has seen some interest from students in the College of Education as well.

Muller said she does her best to make involvement in WOE less stressful, hosting two or three meetings prior to an event rather than weekly.

Eovino is in charge of finalizing lesson plans and assigning topics to educators.

“Creating these presentations is honestly a bit hard because meteorology majors have all these intricate math classes, and I have to simplify it in a way that kids can understand,” Eovino said.

WOE’s most recent event was a three-hour “weather camp” at Discovery Space.

“We taught the kids about clouds, wind, tornadoes, circulation and weather observations through different activities,” Muller said.

According to Eovino, some activities included tornado in a bottle and designing weather stations.

“Our goal is to not only educate them, but also make sure they have fun while they’re learning,” Eovino said.

Muller said the children often go home and educate their parents about weather safety after learning from activities.

At WOE’s next event, kindergartners from Bennett Family Center will visit the Penn State Joel N. Myers Weather Center for a tour and a conversation about the water cycle.

“We have a great group of people that have really helped this club become what it has been in just two years,” Muller said.

Muller said it’s been “amazing” to see freshmen be heavily involved in WOE, so the club will still run after she graduates this spring.

“We just had elections for a new executive board, and I'm really excited to see where they take the club,” Gross said. “They've talked about things like furthering our social media presence, getting even more involved in the community and maybe even doing something like a weather fest.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT