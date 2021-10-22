The Bryce Jordan Center has been relatively empty amid the coronavirus pandemic — no THON dancers, music enthusiasts or basketball fans — except for the occasional line of students awaiting their coronavirus tests.

This year, however, Penn State’s event hotspot is back with live concerts, sporting events and other entertainment.

After much anticipation, some freshmen said they are excited to enjoy concerts during their first year on campus, such as Billie Eilish, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Kane Brown, sporting events like men’s and women’s basketball, and spectacles such as the Cirque Dream Holidaze.

Out of all the events listed, Billie Eilish’s February concert appears to be a fan favorite — with her tickets selling rapidly.

Student Jordyn Brinker said she is “super excited” for Eilish’s concert.

“I’ve been wanting to see her since last year,” Brinker (freshman-advertising) said.

Many musical artists, among other forms of live entertainment, decided to cancel their original tours due to the pandemic — Billie Eilish being one of them.

“I bought tickets, and then all the sudden, once COVID hit, it was postponed,” Brinker said. “I’ve been waiting for this forever. And now I get to hear her new music in addition to her old songs.”

Nina Wallenburg said she “feels so fortunate” to be able to go to a concert while staying on campus.

“Most people have to take a bus or an Uber to go to such a big concert,” Wallenburg (freshman-forensic science) “But for us, we just have to take a short walk.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Liv Allen said she had concerns about getting back to her dorm “really late” after a concert, so the location of the BJC is convenient.

Allen (freshman-advertising) said it was “really stressful” to not be able to go anywhere and socialize due to the pandemic.

“Concerts and social events like this are a huge part of who I am, so this really lifts my spirits,” Allen said.

Other students are anticipating both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Just like many other sporting events last year, both teams were unable to have their fans in the crowd cheering them on due to the pandemic. However, this year, basketball-lovers can return to the court to watch their team.

Adam Whiteside said he’s looking forward to basketball just because it’s one of his favorite sports.

“I always watch it at home, but being in the arena is just another experience,” Whiteside (freshman-business) said.

Whiteside has already bought season tickets.

And, Aaron Skerbetz also said he loves basketball.

“[I] am super excited to watch it in person and finally be able to see the guys in front of me,” Skerbetz (freshman-actuarial science) said.

Skerbetz said basketball season is going to be “a great way to hang out with other guys once football season is over.”

Moreover, David Morse said games during the week are what’s “great” about the season.

“It's all over the place. Most games are during the week after classes, and I like that,” Morse (freshman-business) said. “It gives me the opportunity to divide my time up more.”