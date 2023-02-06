Penn State’s Thespian Society put on a cabaret event for its annual benefit concert “MasquerAIDS" at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Sunday evening.

The Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance has partnered with Thespians for MasquerAIDS — shortened to "MAIDS" — since the spring of 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the disease.

“This is a fundraising event. Whenever people come to this show, all of our proceeds go to the AIDS resource, and they have prevention services, testing and education,” Thespians MAIDS Chair Angelina Smith said.

According to Chloe Crabb, the outreach coordinator at the AIDS Resource Alliance’s State College office, the AIDS Resource Alliance is a nonprofit, community-based organization that was founded in Williamsport in 1988 and later expanded into State College.

“We offer free HIV testing and free case management services for people living with HIV,” Crabb said.

Co-producer Charlie Plante said it’s important to the Thespians that the AIDS Resource Alliance’s mission is known.

This year’s production of MAIDS will showcase the cast singing, acting and dancing with the theme "Tell Your Tale."

“It doesn’t quite feel real because I've been working on this for so long. It feels strange to fathom that this is the actual weekend of MAIDS,” Smith (sophomore-psychology and Spanish) said.

According to Smith, MAIDS has a new production staff and cast every year.

This year, Thespians chose the theme “Tell Your Tale” with the intention of every song telling a story on the stage.

“I’m feeling very confident with our performers, because I know they are going to do very well,” Plante (sophomore-journalism) said. “We have a lot of talented people here.”

The cast and staff wore the colors of their show to the rehearsal, red and black, on Saturday night. The cast started off with vocal and dancing exercises to prepare for rehearsal.

Thespians opened up the set list with “Ex-Wives” from the musical “Six” as a welcome to the show.

Other songs performed included "King of New York" from “Newsies," "Love is an Open Door” from “Frozen," “Enchanted" by "Taylor Swift" and more.

According to Crabb, all of the money raised through MAIDS is put toward the AIDS Resource Alliance’s programs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Penn State [Thespians] Society for collaborating with us and it’s a really exciting event,” Crabb said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT