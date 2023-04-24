As its biggest project of the spring semester, Penn State’s Theme Park Engineering Group created “Hasty Escapes,” an escape room event that was held April 14-16 in the Boucke Building.

“Theme Park Engineering Group is a club that mostly focuses on the themed entertainment industry,” Billy Worrall, TPEG’s event director, said.

Worrall (junior-mechanical engineering), who was also the project leader of the escape rooms, said TPEG puts a haunted house in the fall and escape rooms in the spring, and the group also takes trips to different theme parks throughout the year.

The tradition for “Hasty Escapes” is to reuse one theme from the year prior and then add a new theme. Themes this year included “Get Out or Drop Out” and “Among Us.”

“‘Get Out or Drop Out’ is our first theme. Basically, you are in a study room, and your goal is to graduate school by finding clues and escaping the room,” Worrall said. “We wanted to reuse this one from last year so we could effectively cut our budget in half, so we don’t have to buy anything else.”

He said the new “Among Us” theme for this year allowed club members to learn the “creative” process of working on the escape rooms.

“When you see the ‘Among Us’ character, it is something that people — especially college students who played the game during the [coronavirus] pandemic — immediately recognize,” Worrall said.

Worrall said it was “pretty easy” to create puzzles for this theme because of the original rules of “Among Us.”

“We wanted to have something that was to the same scale as the haunted house in the fall that would fall into the themed entertainment industry,” he said. “We wanted to have another project and felt that escape rooms are a relevant and growing thing that people are interested in.”

Worrall said it’s a “great” time of year to have the escape rooms for students because they can “destress” leading up to finals.

“They only take about an hour, so even if you are busy, you can just have that hour with your friends and solve some fun puzzles,” he said.

Claire Silva, TPEG’s marketing lead, agreed with Worrall.

“I know I’m stressed about finals, but I also know doing an escape room with my friends and seeing if we can escape would be really fun,” Silva (sophomore-civil engineering) said.

Bobby Tricarico Jr., a general member of TPEG, said it’s “important” that TPEG has these escape rooms because it’s sometimes hard for clubs on campus to get together.

“Having things on campus that can draw the general community together is really important,” Tricarico Jr. (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “It also draws more attention to our club and lets people know that we’re here.”

Silva said the creation of the escape rooms are “good for club bonding.”

“If we have any new members, it helps get them more involved in the club and talk to older members,” Silva said.

Silva touched on how TPEG has benefitted her academically and socially.

“I’ve attended all three of the conferences that we do, and I thought that was a big accomplishment,” Silva said. “It’s helped me with professional development, especially with networking and learning more technicalities of the [theme park] industry.”

Tricarico Jr. added he was able to “explore new opportunities and gain engineering experience.”

“Academically, I think it’s going to give me more insight into respecting general engineering views,” he said.

Silva said TPEG likes to create more opportunities for its members to “be more involved and gain experience in the [theme park] industry.”

“I think it’s good experience to have because we don’t only do things for engineering but for other majors as well,” Silva said. “Everything we do is a growing experience.”

Worrall said any students can join the club, “not just architectural engineers.”

He also said TPEG is good for networking, learning more about theme park engineering and “having fun on weekends and breaks.”

“Even if people just have an interest in roller coasters, you should join the club and geek out with everyone,” Silva said.

Tricarico Jr. said his “favorite part” about being a part of TPEG is that while this is only the “second activity” he’s been a part of, “there was no resistance,” and he didn’t feel “nervous to give ideas.”

“Even as a freshman, I was able to have a big impact on the creative impulses of this process,” he said. “It meant a lot, to not just go to meetings and nod my head as the executives talked, but to actually put something into the conversation and not feel awkward.”

Tricarico Jr. said he’s “grateful” for the opportunity he’s had creating the escape rooms and being a part of TPEG, saying he “put hours into making escape room parts, and none of it was wasted.”

“It’s a very welcoming community. This is my first project, and I already feel like next year, I can be a bigger part of it,” Tricarico Jr. said. “This was all from one opportunity. There is much more to come.”

Tricarico Jr. said next year he wants to “hit the ground running,” and he feels more “confident” going in.

Worrall said he wants to thank the whole team for their work on the escape room and for “working well as a group.”

“Learning how to work with a team is a very important skill in any industry — not just the themed entertainment industry.”

