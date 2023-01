Penn State SPA has announced its itinerary of events for its upcoming "SPA Day," which will be held on Jan. 20 at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The annual event will feature a full day of SPA events from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the HUB.

Students can expect to see the making of custom street signs, a mechanical bull ride, a zen garden and a photo booth, plus concerts and performances.

The names of artists and performers have yet to be announced.