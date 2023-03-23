There’s an atmosphere of sisterhood when attending a meeting of Penn State’s Sisters on the Runway.

Sisters on the Runway may sound like a primarily fashion-minded organization, but its mission is about advocating for survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault within the Penn State community.

The organization’s annual fashion show is aimed at raising community awareness, and all profits are donated to Centre Safe, a nonprofit organization that provides numerous resources for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

This year’s fashion show will be held on April 28. To prepare, members of all different positions and years meet regularly to create strong bonds, discuss current issues in the sphere of womanhood and create an action plan for raising money and awareness for survivors.

Charlotte Panzeri, president of Sisters on the Runway, discussed her experience with her first fashion show through the organization.

“Last year was our first fashion show in two years because of [the coronavirus pandemic],” Panzeri (senior-psychology) said. “We kinda had to reestablish ourselves because [the community] didn't really remember us.”

Serving as head of models last year, Panzeri was in charge of recruiting models and helping them learn the necessary skills to perform at the show. She also worked with local businesses that donated clothes for the show.

“We’ve been literally preparing for a month already,” Izzy Chieves said.

Chieves (freshman-biological sciences and health professions) and Ava Acosta are two of the organization's first-time models. Although having just joined Sisters on the Runway this semester, Chieves and Acosta have both already described the atmosphere of the organization to be welcoming, supportive and understanding.

“We’re new, but it’s like a family,” Chieves said.

Acosta (freshman-veterinarian and biomedical sciences) said many members have “personal ties” to the organization’s mission.

“Because we have such a great community here and everyone is very accepting and understanding and supportive of the cause, it's not necessarily easy to talk about these subjects, but it's comforting,” she said.

Vice President Jordan Striebig said she takes pride in the “welcoming” organization she’s been in since her freshman year.

“We’ve kind of cultivated a very safe space,” Striebig (senior-political science) said. “We all feel very safe and comfortable around each other.”

While the organization is focused on education and advocacy on the topics of assault and sexual crimes, there’s still an importance placed on the fashion aspect.

Many members described the combination of such serious topics with fashion as a unique way to bring about awareness in a more lighthearted approach.

However, members said it’s important for the organization to handle these topics with respect.

“It is a lot about just listening to people and not assuming that you know the best way to go about things. I’ve learned a lot,” Panzeri said.

Taylor Jones, treasurer of Sisters on the Runway, talked about how a lot of learning goes into and out of the organization.

“There is definitely an education piece to it,” Jones (senior-health policy). “We ourselves get educated, but we also help educate other people.”

She went on to address how Sisters on the Runway uses statistics and testimonies in its fashion show and other projects, like “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.” These facts and stories serve as “an eye-opening thing” to those who attend, according to Jones.

A few members spoke on how the use of fashion is powerful and how it’s not just used as a tactic to lighten the mood.

“Fashion has the ability to be radical,” Striebig said. “If you are a survivor, that can feel radical to dress how you want to dress.”

Acosta said while the fashion show is used to reach more people, “an outfit is more than an outfit.”

While each member embodies and describes the organization’s mission differently, they all can unite under it.

“It’s very nice to be in a place where everyone accepts everyone,” Jones said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE