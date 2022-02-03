While passing through the HUB-Robeson Center or grabbing lunch at Panera, Penn Staters might see the Sign Language Organization having a silent lunch while conversing only through American Sign Language.

Margalit Roitman, the president of the SLO, organizes weekly meetings and silent events, so members can learn about ASL conversation and Deaf culture. Roitman described the organization as a “very welcoming and such a comfortable environment.”

“When we practice sign language, we are having conversations with each other, so everyone really gets to know each other,” Roitman (junior-human development and family studies) said. “All levels of ASL knowledge are welcome, and everyone is always helping each other out.”

Madison Yohn, the vice president of the SLO, said the organization is always looking for new members.

“As a club, we try to attend all involvement fairs and post regularly on social media in the hopes of piquing the interest of potential new members,” Yohn (senior-biology) said.

By attending involvement fairs, participating in THON and conversing through ASL in public, Roitman said the organization tries to make itself “as visual as possible.”

“We want people to know that there is a community of active ASL users and learners here at Penn State,” Roitman said.

Outside of weekly meetings and silent events, the SLO is very involved in THON. Ryan Parry, a deaf student whose primary language is ASL, is part of the SLO executive board as the THON performance chair.

Parry (junior-animal science) said via email, “We are preparing for our ASL THON performance of ‘Take On the World’ from the TV show ‘Girl Meets World.’”

As the THON performance chair, Parry is in charge of translating the song from English to ASL, teaching it to the performers, preparing the stage and making sure everything goes smoothly with the performance.

For the past few years, the SLO has performed at THON and for other performance groups, such as Harmony and The For Good Troupe.

Besides focusing on THON, Parry said he’s actively involved in meetings, and the SLO has given him “a sense of community” at Penn State.

“They are all extremely good at communicating in ASL, which helps me a lot because I do not know any other deaf students here on campus,” Parry said. “When I come into the classroom and see all these people signing, it truly makes my day and makes me feel like I’m home.”