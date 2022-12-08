If you’re tired of using the same old study spots and want to scope out a new place to study for all of your finals, check out these underrated options.

Kern Graduate Building

The Kern Graduate Building features tables for all of your studying needs — there are tables big enough for large-scale projects, booths for medium-sized groups and small tables for solo study sessions.

Plus, this building has a Panera Bread perfect for breakfast, lunch, quick snacks or a caffeine break.

If you’re looking for a place to study during the day that isn’t the library but is in close proximity to most of campus and downtown, give the Kern Graduate Building a try.

Penn State School of Music: Music Building I and II

Located adjacent to the Forum Building, the Penn State School of Music consists of two buildings loaded with studying spots.

Upon entering either, you may be greeted with empty tables overlooking different parts of the music building, such as the recital hall or even outside views.

You can also sit outside of Recital Hall, as there’s seating and steps you can work on — though this may not be as ideal in the current season.

Overall, the Music Buildings offer a great location but are secluded from the public, so you can grind in peace. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to hear some music in the background of your studies.

Chambers Building

Outside of the first floor’s lecture hall is a lobby with a stairwell in the middle. On the sides of the lobby’s intersecting stairs are areas to lounge or study.

If you’re looking to get work done in a spot with almost no one around (with the exception of passersby going to class) head over here. This can be helpful, especially if you have a class in Chambers.

Get there early or stay after class and start studying.

Pattee Stacks 2

For a more quiet, traditional library study session, the Stacks in Pattee are the perfect place for you.

Specifically, Pattee Stacks 2, located on the second floor, offers a quiet space, Macs and a wide variety of books.

RELATED

There are also desks aligned against the windows that offer even more privacy.

A big plus is that if you ever need a break from studying, you can head downstairs and get a caffeine boost at the Starbucks in the Paterno Library. There are also plenty of books to explore, offering the complete library experience.

A reserved room in the library

One of the best perks of the Pattee and Paterno Libraries is that you can reserve a private room for personal use or for study groups.

There are many different types of rooms as well — some are a little more old-fashioned and feature nothing more than a table and a whiteboard.

Others, like the rooms in the Collaboration Commons, feature a more modern look that includes a TV you can connect your laptop to via screen sharing in addition to a whiteboard and table.

As a bonus, these rooms are soundproof and will let you study with friends easily.

Hintz Family Alumni Center

If you’re looking to escape the cold State College winter, you can find a cozy study spot at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The lobby has a homey feel to it and is often quiet. It features a fireplace, couches and a few tables that elicit feelings of being in a Hallmark movie.

It’s a perfect place if you’re searching for a festive feeling.

Life Sciences Bridge

Overlooking the Shortlidge Mall, the bridge connecting the Chemistry and Life Sciences Buildings is an especially secret study spot. Though its architecture makes it stand out, not many students choose to study here.

What you’ll find here is a stunning view where you can see every student who passes by as you work. One side faces the Eisenhower Auditorium and Penn State’s greenhouses, while the other looks toward the Shortlidge Mall and all of the academic buildings in the area.

You’re also close to the HUB-Robeson Center, so after you finish studying, you can get a meal before you head back to your apartment or dorm.

Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub

Although this building is located off campus, the Innovation Hub provides a unique studying experience in the heart of downtown State College.

Located near Target and Five Guys, the lobby has space designed for work with other people, helping you work in group settings.

The study spaces get even more interesting as you head up a few floors. The sixth floor has the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Green Roof & Gathering Space, an area aimed at reducing Penn State’s carbon footprint with a 360-degree view of Stage College.

RELATED

How Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art prepares for exhibitions For 50 years, the Palmer Museum of Art has provided the Penn State community with opportunit…