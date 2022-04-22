Penn State's Palmer Museum of Art hosted Art After Hours: Party at the Palmer on Thursday evening to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The celebration was well-attended with participants of a wide variety of ages. Attendees were able to walk through the museum’s collections after hours, accompanied by live music in the space’s auditorium.

Kristen Schiltz came to the Palmer Museum to support her friends at the event.

“I wanted to support my roommate and celebrate the 50th anniversary," Schiltz (senior-business management) said.

Linden Sloane and Sage Kugler are both student engagement interns with the Palmer Museum who made the custom hand-printed shirts that were given to participants at the event. They said they worked on the shirts for 10 hours prior to the event.

The event featured local acts The Singing Lions, The Willard Building, Derby: A Women's Comedy Troupe and Mellow Honey.

"The [best part] for me was definitely the music," Sloane (freshman-art education) said.

Kids engaged with the bands, even asking The Willard Building to play "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

"[The event] was so fun, and a ton of people came out, we really appreciate it,” Kugler (senior-art education and psychology) said.

