Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art recently announced the acquisition of a rare piece of art by Grafton Tyler Brown.

The painting titled “Hot Springs at Yellowstone” dates back to 1889.

Grafton Tyler Brown is an African American artist who painted during the late 1800s and is considered one of the first and best Black professional artists on the West Coast, according to the University of Victoria.

Erin M. Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art, said the museum’s acquisition of the painting is important for the museum.

“‘Hot Springs at Yellowstone’ is the first painting by a nineteenth-century African American artist to enter the museum’s collection,” Coe said. “The acquisition is a vital component of our goal for advancing diversity, equity, access and inclusion at the museum, which is a high strategic priority for both the Palmer Museum and the College of Arts and Architecture.”

Coe said the Palmer is “committed to organizing exhibitions and programs that address social justice issues and the arts.”

According to the Palmer, Brown was originally born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Thomas and Wilhelmina Brown, who were both freed slaves who fled from Maryland in 1837.

After opening and later selling a printing shop, he began making art and traveling throughout the Northwest.

The painting currently featured in the Palmer was created during his travels when he visited Yellowstone National Park.

“Hot Springs at Yellowstone” dates back to 1889, which is considered a key period within Brown’s painting career. It is considered his best-known composition, as it features a strikingly identical depiction of the hot springs in the park.

Moreover, Adam Thomas, the Palmer’s curator of American art, said the museum has had its eye on this painting since it was first made aware of its existence in 2017.

He said it was featured in a private collection in Philadelphia and said the painting can be “understood in many ways.”

“In one sense, it's a celebration of the natural world, certainly. It's an announcement, too, about Brown's skills as a painter to an apparently prosperous patron class in the local mining community,” Thomas said. “It's also a record of the burgeoning tourist industry in that part of the country, in those years, and of continental expansion and settlement.”

Alicia Nicole Skeath, a graduate assistant at the Palmer, said she is excited the museum is currently trying to diversify its collection, as doing so will create a broader representation of artists from a variety of backgrounds.

“This painting, in particular, is an important step forward in filling a gap in our collection,” Skeath (graduate-art history) said. “Particularly, in American art, there are not many landscape paintings by African American artists, so to have Tyler Grafton Brown’s work in our collection is important in the way that we don’t have one similar to this.”

Skeath also said she sees the Palmer’s acquisition of the painting as an important step for not only its collection’s diversity, but also for the diversity of the museum, as well as the School of Arts and Architecture.

“People want to see themselves within the art, and I think that this adds an important step toward that as well,” she said.

Admission to the Palmer’s exhibits — including “Hot Springs in Yellowstone” — is free for everyone. Visits are available by appointment to allow for social distancing, and tickets can be reserved through the museum’s website.

