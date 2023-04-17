Penn State’s Outing Club aims to keep its members active and outside throughout the year.

According to its website, the organization was founded in 1920. Current members shared memories and gave advice to people looking to get themselves outdoors and hiking.

Club President Lucy Taylor said the club has “at least one hike a week.”

“We try to get out on as many trips as possible,” Taylor (sophomore-premedicine and Spanish) said. “Once it gets warm like this, we go as much as we can.”

While the Outing Club frequently hosts hikes in the State College area, Vice President Ellie Timmins listed some of the more distant locations where the group has hiked.

“We’ve gone to Vermont, the Adirondacks and down to the Dolly Sods in West Virginia,” Timmins (junior-biology) said. “Typically though, we head to either Rothrock State Forest or to the Cook Forest State Park.”

Member Nate Jurado said the trip to the Adirondacks in New York was his “favorite of last semester.”

“I had never been before, and it was just such a beautiful place,” Jurado (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said.

Rather than having a specific trip, Taylor said her favorite moment from the Outing Club happened on an excursion from the previous school year.

“One hike we did last spring semester, we were at our highest point [on the trail],” Taylor said. “It started snow squalling, and we started running down the mountain. It made a long hike a lot more entertaining.”

Jesse Connelly, another member, said his favorite trip was “backpacking trip to Virginia.”

According to the club’s executive board, the Outing Club has two more upcoming events set up for the end of the semester.

“We’re going on a trip to Cook Forest State Park [where] we’ll have 16 people and two cabins. They’ll go on a hike one day and spend two nights out there,” Taylor said. “It's a fun way to get people out for the end of semester.”

Taylor also said the group has a formal planned to be held at a park pavilion. Members will come dressed in “their best outdoor gear.”

Connelly (junior-accounting) said “since growing up around wilderness,” he originally had little interest in joining the group.

“Originally, I wasn’t going to join, but I had two friends who went in,” Connelly said. “Now, I’m so glad they pulled me in.”

Taylor, on the other hand, said her experience growing up outdoors was her reasoning for joining the Outing Club in the first place.

Jurado noted the same and brought up his previous experience as an Eagle Scout.

Timmins however, had “no experience” coming in. Originally from Texas, Timmins said “there was not a lot of hiking available.”

“I didn't really know how to approach the outdoors, but I knew that I wanted to get into it,” Timmins said. “Once I moved here, I joined the club.”

The group also shared advice for those looking to maybe try hiking. For instance,

Jurado warned people to keep “an eye out for ticks” when hiking in this season.

Timmins suggested people should approach hiking as a way to “decompress.”

“It's a really nice way to get everyone away from the stress of school,” Timmins said.

Taylor recommends people “find a club like this” if they’re looking to start hiking.

“You don't need to know a single thing about hiking, and you can learn so much from joining a club like this,” Taylor said.

