The Oriana Singers Treble Choir joined Penn State in 2005, and its members have been singing their hearts out ever since.

Members of the choir, one of the many student vocal ensembles at Penn State, came together to discuss the group’s work and their outlook for the rest of the semester.

Currently, the choir has been preparing for its upcoming events this year — the first of which being a performance on Sunday.

“This is the first time that we’re working with the Nittany Ballet, so I’m excited to be [with] the dancers,” conductor Kathryn Hylton said.

Hylton also mentioned that this upcoming concert is a special one for Oriana’s members, as it will include a dedication to the treble choir’s founder.

“This coming concert, we are also doing a dedication of a balcony for the founder of Oriana — Lynn Drefall — who passed away from cancer recently… Her husband Bob has basically dedicated this space to her and donated money to the school as an endowment to Oriana,” she said. “It will be a very special [concert] just for those reasons.”

Current members also talked about their favorite Oriana performances from past years. Choir president Emma Steely recounted the “Mosaic”concert from 2019.

“We were in the Eisenhower Auditorium, and the majority of the singers were in the walls,” Steely (senior-environmental resource management) said. “It was an iconic performance.”

Member Faith Roughsedge said she was moved by one of her favorite performances.

“Our end-of-the-year performance last semester was really good,” Roughsedge (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “‘O Love’ by Elaine Hagenberg almost made me cry last year while we were singing it.”

While still preparing for upcoming events, the Oriana Singers Treble Choir and its members aim to keep things enjoyable through group bondings and special events.

Roughsedge discussed the “serious-but-fun” practice environment in which the choir emphasizes both hard work and members’ enjoyment.

“Even though we take it seriously, there’s little jokes we say here and there,” Roughsedge said.

Hylton also mentioned that the Oriana Singers “love to have bonding events.” One Saturday rehearsal in particular had a dress code of pajamas for the group.

Steely and Roughsedge both commented on the vocal blend the group creates when singing all together.

“There’s a point in each semester where [we’ll conduct a] run-through, and it just clicks,” Steely said.

Roughsedge said she’s always “excited” to see how the group’s practice “all comes together” in a performance.

While consisting of members from all different vocal parts, the Oriana Singers Treble Choir is just one of six choirs at Penn State.

Roughsedge said that “she didn’t even know this [group] existed [her] freshman year.”

Hylton said the group had “a whole student team that was in charge of media to get out toward students,” and she said the Oriana Singers are open to anyone on campus to join.

“Anyone can audition — [there’s] one single audition for all choirs,” Hylton said. “Everyone who auditions gets placed in some choir.”

Steely said she’s looking to “build community” in her final year with the Treble Choir. Being a member since her first semester of school at Penn State, the spring semester is her last with the Oriana Singers.

“This is my victory lap,” Steely said. “I just want to enjoy my time in a choir, doing something I’ve been doing since kindergarten. Who knows when I’ll be doing this [again]?”

