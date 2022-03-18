Penn State’s all-female a cappella group shares not only a love of music but also performs in harmony with strong friendships and female empowerment.

Savoir Faire was founded in 1996 by women who left a coed a cappella group. The group is still the only all-female a cappella group on campus.

“The energy of an all-female group is just indescribable,” new member Ashnaa Bhide said. “I think the initial connection you get is stronger.”

Bhide (freshman-cybersecurity) said as soon as she joined, everyone in the group was “super welcoming,” and it was easy to make friends inside of the group.

“I think the all-girls aspect of [Savoir Faire] makes it better,” Bhide said. “Everyone is so close.”

The members of Savoir Faire often participate in team bonding and hang out outside of rehearsal time.

Another new member of the group, Anna Tooke, said Savoir Faire is like joining a friend group as soon as you become a member.

“I feel like we all have a bond because we are all girls,” Tooke (freshman-biological sciences and health professions) said. “I feel like that brings us closer.”

Lizzie Iserson, the president of Savoir Faire, said the group “always puts friendship before everything else.”

Iserson (senior-telecommunications) said bonding, forming friendships and expressing themselves through music are just some of Savoir Faire’s values.

Savoir Faire has performed at concerts and THON for multiple years, which many members recount as their favorite memory.

Assistant Music Director Ava Del Rio said the community of Savoir Faire is her favorite part of the group.

“The sisterhood-ness of it all, it’s a whole different type of welcoming,” Del Rio (junior-chemistry) said. “[I like] always knowing you have a group of girls to go to, for anything at all.”

Caroline Newman, the treasurer of Savoir Faire and vice president of production in Penn State’s Performing Arts Council, said the group helps each other in many ways — not just music-related.

Newman (senior-earth science and policy) said Savoir Faire is “a really supportive community.”

“[Being all-female] creates a very safe and open space,” Newman said. She also said being a group of only women makes everyone grow closer together faster.

Music Director Emily Afflerbach said Savoir Faire has a “lovely female connection.”

“There is so much support in the room,” Afflerbach (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “If you’re having a bad day, it can be like a safe haven.”

Afflerbach said being a female group also creates a “fascinating” sound.

“[People] think an all-female group isn’t going to have the low [voice] power,” Afflerbach said. “We are blessed to have girls that have a high and low range.”

Afflerbach also said she thinks Savoir Faire can do just as much as coed a cappella groups.

The group sings a wide array of songs, including “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “The Weather,” “How Far I’ll Go” and “Overpass Graffiti.”

Savoir Faire has a performance on April 15, but the time and place are still being determined. The group has six graduating seniors who have each picked a song to perform at the concert.

“We might have to work a little harder being all-female,” Afflerbach said. “But it is worth it.”