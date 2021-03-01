After a year-long hiatus from in-person performances, Penn State’s No Refund Theatre is back on stage this semester — in front of a live audience.

According to NRT’s President Emma Cagle, NRT is a student-run theater organization that typically performs about 10 shows a semester. All shows are student-run.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit State College, NRT went virtual, transitioning from live, in-person shows each week to virtual shows every other week, according to Cagle.

Tori Gamel, NRT’s public relations director, said the organization always has something planned, even on the weeks it doesn’t perform a show. On these off weeks, NRT hosts virtual events that promote “theater, community and social interaction.”

Gamel (junior-archaeology and classics) said for its virtual shows last semester, NRT used livestreams, video recordings and even radio broadcasts.

“Covid definitely opened up a lot more artistic creativity in our club, which is really nice,” Gamel said. “Radio broadcast is something we never [tried before]. We have never done fully streamed, fully recorded filmmaking before.”

Gamel said the organization has a lot of film majors, who are “very talented” and “made the transition a lot easier.”

Madison Colantrello, vice president of NRT, said the organization’s transition to a virtual format was also possible because of the small production size of NRT’s shows.

“Thankfully… we are one of the smaller theater clubs,” Colantrello (junior-professional photography) said. “When Covid hit, we were like ‘OK, how can we work around this? We’re flexible enough to do stuff.’ We just want to keep our members engaged.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

Colantrello said NRT created new activities for members like trivia nights and movie nights.

As NRT plans its transition back to in-person performances, Gamel said the organization will use the large capacity of the Schwab Auditorium for socially-distanced shows. She said the auditorium should be able to hold about 80 audience members.

Colantrello and Gamel said even with an in-person format, NRT still plans to stream performances. Gamel said the organization is attempting to be as safe as possible with the transition.

“Everybody who comes to the performance has to have on the record that they have been tested, and all of the performers and staff will be tested within the tech week for safety reasons,” Gamel said.

As of now, Cagle said NRT has two in-person shows planned for April, “Gruesome Playground Injuries” and “Qualities of Starlight.”

“It is usually really expensive to have a show [in] Schwab, but Penn State is paying for us to do that because they want opportunities for students to go out and do stuff,” Cagle (junior-comparative literature and English) said. “And, it is socially-distanced and safe to come to. It will be really cool to have audiences there.”

Colantrello said NRT is also planning to continue with its “Tell Me a Story” tradition this April.

TMAS is an event where NRT members can write and perform 10-minute, single-act plays that NRT-appointed judges vote on, according to Colantrello. The winner receives prize money for his or her contribution.

Colantrello said TMAS would operate differently this year, but NRT is still deciding how the event will be run.

NRT also plans to perform and then publish a prerecorded version of “The Last Five Years” this spring, Colantello said.

This, as well as all of NRT’s shows, are free and open to all students.

Gamel said NRT’s operations might not be the same because of the university’s coronavirus policies, but NRT is still active and looking for new members.