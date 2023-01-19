Penn State’s No Refund Theatre is back in 111 Forum Building from Jan. 19-21 for its first production of the spring semester, “God of Carnage.”

The one-act play takes place in Veronica and Michael Novak’s home, where Annette and Alan Raleigh have been invited for a civil discussion concerning an altercation between their children that quickly goes downhill.

Co-director Jacob Malizio said he believes this play is “a commentary on American civilization.”

“Underneath all of the norms, courtesies and politeness, we are very primal and aggressive creatures,” Malizio (junior-theatre studies and advertising and public relations) said.

According to Malizio, the play is advertised as a comedy, but it has “dark moments” that make audience members reflect on the way humans live and interact.

“Our four actors are what I would call 'NRT All Stars.' They’ve been in many shows,” he said. “It’s been a real honor to get to work with such talented and insightful people.”

According to Sam Austin, her character Annette is “a hot mess,” and none of the characters in the show are "good people."

“I play characters that are on the meaner side a lot,” Austin (senior-film) said. “It was fun to be sweet in the beginning and then transition into this mean person.”

Like Austin, Erica Love said her character Veronica Novak has “layers,” as Veronica has two different sides to her personality.

Love (senior-advertising and public relations) said the audience needs to “pace themselves” while viewing to “peel back these layers” that all of the characters have.

Sam Fremin, who played Michael, said his character is “personable on the surface but has deep-seated animosity toward himself and overall humanity” and is very similar to everyday people in that way.

“Audience members can expect to see a lot of themselves reflected on stage,” Fremin (senior- digital and print journalism and political science) said. “I think a lot of us pretend to be better people than we are, and I think the world would be a lot better if we admitted that the way we interact with each other is less than perfect.”

According to Fremin, the team had a short amount of time to prepare for the show, but the experience of his peers made the process “seamless.”

Austin said the rehearsal process was “fun,” and everyone on the team shared lots of laughs.

“It’s been fun to do this dramatic, challenging show with people that I already enjoyed working with,” Love said.

Director Kathleen DeAngelis said as someone who works with kids and often sees these types of parents when children fight, she has a personal relationship with this show.

According to DeAngelis (senior-elementary education), the production was put together in roughly three weeks. She said the entire show was blocked before winter break and that there have been rehearsals four days a week since the start of the spring semester.

DeAngelis said creating the set of the Novaks' house was an important aid in character work. She said pieces like records and a painting on the wall were added to fit Veronica’s character.

She said the two armchairs and the couch on stage were utilized to show which characters were “united” during some portions of the show and which were “at odds," hence why the characters often move around throughout the performance.

DeAngelis said she believes the play shows that adults can also be “infantile.”

“The parents kind of reverted to what their sons reverted to,” she said. “They come in saying, ‘We’re adults, we’re gonna handle this civilly’ and then things go absolutely off the rails, and they start picking on each other's insecurities, interests and hobbies.”

DeAngelis said effort from the cast, the crew and her co-directors is evident in this production with such a quick turnaround time.

“I’m really proud of how it turned out,” she said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE