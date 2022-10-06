Telling the tale of an “eccentric bet” and a “chaotic” journey across seven continents, Penn State’s No Refund Theatre put on a production of “Around the World in 80 Days,” based on the book of the same name by Jules Verne.

The performance took place in the Forum Building on Wednesday night.

Olivia Black made her directing debut leading the performance, and said that all of her family "kind of does theatre.”

“It’s just been one [show] that’s been very close to our family for a long time,” Black (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It was one that I was comfortable doing, and one that I was really excited about being a part of.”

Black said that the story “lends itself” to a smaller cast and that it's "a great fit for NRT.”

Taking place in countries such as the United Kingdom, India, Singapore and America, the production team made use of the many suitcases that decorated the stage’s floor as props for the vehicles that take Phileas Fogg and his crew around the world.

The cast of five actors and actresses played 39 different characters.

Actress Ella Bradner played the role of 11 characters during the performance, which she described as a “challenge.”

Bradner (sophomore-secondary education) said that the character number was an opportunity to “play around” with each role and decide the “different actions and personality" of each person she played.

“Getting to work with a directing staff would probably be the most fun I’ve had throughout this process,” Bradner said. “It’s definitely been a challenge as an actor to get to do all of this but it’s been fun and exciting.”

Robin Goodfellow, another actor who played a wide range of characters in the production, had a similar sentiment.

“[Acting] is very difficult, but I have so many people behind me to support me,” Goodfellow (sophomore-psychology) said. “The [assistant directors] really helped with learning all my lines and all the accents, and the rest of the cast were very supportive.”

Cast member Meera Gupta said she wants people to see her character, a man that she describes as a “funny guy,” and that she loves “doing the French accent."

“I love how much physical comedy he has, how expressive he is,” Gupta (sophomore-premedicine) said. “I really hope the audience has fun watching him.”

“Around the World in 80 Days” will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 6-8 in 111 Forum Building.

