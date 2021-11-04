Penn State’s No Refund Theatre put on a production of “The Intimate Life of Eliza Logan” Wednesday in Forum 111 as a preview performance ahead of its scheduled shows for 9 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Forum 111.

“You have to know what your limits are,” says Cyntia, the subject of this production, in a cutaway clip despite her limits being the main conflict of the show.

"The Intimate Life of Eliza Logan" follows Cynthia, a college dropout looking for change, as she assumes the identity of Eliza Logan and pursues a career in the adult film industry. The play showcases the stepping stones Cynthia takes to reconcile her self-identity.

The entire production was student directed, student written, student produced and student acted by members of NRT. The cast is made of the same six actors across multiple different roles, besides the main character Eliza, whose actress remained the same through the whole performance.

The show switches between two narratives: the scenes detailing Cynthia’s ups and downs in the porn industry and the “on-set interview” Cynthia gives after her first shoot.

Blurring the line is a theme illustrated in depth in the production. Cynthia is depicted attempting to understand the complexities of intimacy and chemistry in a career that demands a level of artificialness but also transparency.

“Eliza is a part of me,” Cynthia said during a climatic scene.

Behind the scenes of this production, assistant director Sam Austin said, “What draws me in about this group is that we are all pretty laid back but also know when to put in the work…we can have fun and still put on a good show.”

Austin (junior-theatre) said she heard about the show last year and is “so grateful” to be involved in the production.

While describing the work environment, Austin said the group’s time together was a “blast," and she said she wants the audience to know the cast is largely made of freshmen.

Stage Director Jennifer Brace (senior-elementary education) said most of the crew had experience with theatre in high school, which helped form their performances in college.

“When you are dealing with a show with such a serious topic, it’s almost better than no one knows each other from before… Everyone is coming in and wants to make something good,” Austin said.

Regarding the topics and themes explored throughout the play, Austin said the actors “treat the material with such respect and are never afraid to ask questions."

Austin said she wants the audience to know “sex is something different to every single person.”

"This show isn’t really about a porn star, it's about the people around and relationships of this porn star as a person,” Austin said.

Similar to Austin’s sentiment, at the end of the show, the character Eliza said, “I am a person just like you are.”

