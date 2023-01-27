“A hotel named after a duck” and large red curtains draped across 111 Forum took center stage as Penn State's No Refund Theatre put on a production of Martin Clare's “The Great Mallard."

Tess Murphy, who made her NRT directorial debut with "The Grand Mallard," said she was attracted to the story after doing a “deep dive” into plays she wanted to direct.

“I love how all the characters are very dynamic,” Murphy (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “They all have mystery, [and] they all have secrets.”

The show Murphy chose for her directorial debut is a comedy set at the Great Mallard Hotel, located in a failing British sea resort.

In the play, hotel manager Percival receives guests who all want to check into “Room 18K,” which Murphy said is the core of the show’s mystery.

Josh Sanville, who plays Percy, said that he appreciates the play for its funny moments, and what he likes the most about his character is how he “tries to act charming, suave and cool,” but “fails miserably at it.”

“He’s incredibly awkward and has no social cues,” Sanville (senior-secondary education) said. “It’s incredibly fun to get into the mindset of that character.”

Some of the actors said NRT was an opportunity to really develop their characters for themselves.

Quintin Sulkowski, who plays Godfrey Winstanley, said he has been doing theatre productions since high school and said that NRT provides him with more creative “liberty” to do what he wants with his characters.

“I feel like your directors are a lot more approachable and your opinion will be respected,” Sulkowski (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said of NRT productions. “Back in high school, our music teacher was our director and what he said went.”

Ginny Fenn, one of the first guests to arrive at the hotel, is played by Alexis Dauley. Dauley (junior-biology) said her favorite part of the production was developing a background for her character.

“I was really drawn to her because main female characters are usually just reacting to things, [and] there really isn’t that much development,” Dauley said. “[She’s] probably the character I’ve played [that's] closest to myself.”

Murphy said she wants the audience to take away the message that “sometimes the things you really need are right in front of you.”

“You don’t always have to go searching for things that are going to make you really happy,” she said. “Sometimes you need someone to point you in the right direction.”

