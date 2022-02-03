Penn State’s No Refund Theatre is producing a “chaotic” rendition of “Fuddy Meers” directed by Kathleen DeAngelis.

The play revolves around Claire, an amnesiac who wakes up every morning without knowing anything about her life or family. When a man in a ski mask coerces Claire into running away from her “abusive” husband, she willingly agrees to go.

The story continues throughout the course of one day, following Claire while she slowly remembers or is told events from her past.

“['Fuddy Meers'] is funny, but it also has a lot of dramatic moments,” DeAngelis (junior-early childhood elementary education) said.

When a friend recommended the show to DeAngelis, she said she knew it would be perfect for NRT.

“This show is never what it seems,” DeAngelis said. “Expect the unexpected.”

Agreeing with this sentiment, Assistant Director Joshua Sanville said “there’s really no character in the show who is truly who they present themselves to be.”

Sanville (junior-secondary education social studies) said everything the audience thinks they know about the characters from the beginning of the show is “completely thrown out.”

John Kerner, who plays Kenny, said the show is hectic.

“It takes a turn at the end,” Kerner (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Cast member Jess Raskauskas said in "Fuddy Meers," the audience never knows what they're getting into.

“It’s chaotic,” Raskauskas (senior-criminology and women’s studies) said. “Never will you ever know where the story is going.”

NRT will perform "Fuddy Meers" at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3-5 in 111 Forum.

