Lassoing audience members' attention and firing what Director Julie Byrne called "ridiculous satire" through song, Penn State’s No Refund Theatre showcased unique and "hysterical" musical “Rock Holliday.”

Coupling comedy with darker topics, “Rock Holliday” is a show delving into the life of American gunfighter, gambler and dentist, Doc Holliday — humorizing his endeavors in 19th century Western culture and dramatizing the O.K. Corral gunfight.

“This is a crazy rollercoaster of a musical that was put on in a crazy way,” Byrne (senior-education) said.

Byrne discovered “Rock Holliday” in 2017 when a peer at her high school wrote it. Becoming “familiar” with the show, Byrne later decided to direct its “second production ever,” now with NRT. A cast soundtrack was recorded and made available on Spotify.

With characters filing through the aisles, projecting their voices in song and even punching each other — stage combat, of course — NRT cast members will engage audience members throughout the weekend’s showings of “Rock Holliday.”

Creative costuming is also prevalent in the show, setting the scene.

Tipping their cowboy hats and toppling upon each other, John “Doc” Holliday, played by Jack Hemhauser, and his buddies sing “Cousin,” screeching and blushing over Doc’s love interest, Maddie Holliday — his cousin.

“Is there anything against loving your family?” Hemhauser (senior-film production) exclaimed in character.

The song is “so stupid and so goofy,” Hemhauser said, reflecting on how it's his favorite part of the musical, especially since he gets to perform it with “three of [his] best friends.”

Further into the musical, audience members are introduced to Ike Clanton — the arrogant and stylish antagonist.

Jacob Malizio, who plays Ike, said he “loves playing villain characters." He finds them to be “the most fun.”

Having played a few villains in high school productions, Malizio said he has mastered the skill.

“I don’t want to spoil it,” Malizio (sophomore-theatre studies and public relations) said, but after a specific “altercation” in the musical, “I feel like such a badass every time.”

Concluding the production, “from start to finish, it was a whirlwind, but it was just the most fun whirlwind,” Hemhauser said, reflecting on his experience with the cast and crew — a majority of whom he's been best friends with throughout his college career.

“It's really fun to end our time at Penn State with a show together,” Hemhauser said.

Sean Terrey, who plays supporting character Wyatt Earp, said the musical was originally “just an inside joke” within his freshman-year friend group — which included Hemhauser and Byrne.

“Seeing it come to fruition and actually happen in our club is really cool,” Terrey (senior-political science) said.

With satirical humor and songs about dating your cousin, “the musical was written by a 17-year-old,” second Director Madison Colantrello laughed. “If you couldn’t tell.”

Byrne and Colantrello (senior-professional photography) discussed the musical’s seemingly confusing nature, describing how they “wouldn’t be surprised” if audience members had “no clue” what was happening — but that's what they said makes it so great.

“The goal is just to have a good laugh and leave here absolutely floored,” Byrne said.

“Rock Holliday” performances will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in 111 Forum.

