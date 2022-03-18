Inside the cold, dim 111 Forum lay a Penn State No Refund Theatre performance of “26 Pebbles” that had audience members tearing up and opening their eyes to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The play embraces themes of sadness and grief but also brings a twist of light into the darkness.

The performance opened with a description of the town and the townspeople who were happy to live in their safe community.

The play moved on with lighting changes, writing on chalkboards and sound effects, which determined a change of tone. Lights turned off and glass shattered to shift the town from being happy and content to terrified and distorted.

On the contrary, there were bright lights and words of encouragement such as “hope” and “love” as the residents moved forward with their lives. The people of the town chose to become “joyful,” because the “alternative is misery."

The production will continue to play at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in 111 Forum with free admission. NRT will also collect donations for the Sandy Hook Promise during these shows.

Student Kailey McSteen said she attended after thinking the play “looked interesting.”

McSteen (sophomore-supply chain) said the performance was “really eye-opening,” and she thought it was “overall heart-warming.” She said her favorite part of the performance was “seeing all the different perspectives of the people that live in the town,” as she “never really thought about that.”

Families expressed their fear, and even if their children didn’t die, they all lost something. One parent portrayed in the play said “surviving doesn’t mean you are 100%."

Zachary End said he heard about the performance from Sam Fremin, and the two decided to go together. End (junior-cybersecurity) said he was “being very emotionally moved” and “teared up at least seven times from the start."

Fremin (junior-political science and journalism) said he's a regular at NRT events and “goes every week.”

He said “26 Pebbles” is a "very heavy show,” and the most interesting part was portraying the media’s role in tragedies.

Throughout the first half of the play, media swarmed the town. The performance depicted how some reporters would cry and say they had “never cried before."

Three girls who attend every NRT play said they were excited to see the performance.

Morgan Lalor said the performance was “really good and important.” The part that stood out to her was when the characters grappled with anger after the shooting.

Alysha Foo (freshman-art history) recalled hearing about the shooting on the news, and she said “hearing it put in first-person perspective was really cool."

Jordan Durst said she was looking forward to this performance because it’s “something [she] really cares about,” and she receives emails from the Sandy Hook Promise.

“I remember hearing about Sandy Hook when I was younger,” Durst (freshman-psychology) said. “[The children were] a couple years younger than me and experienced something so tragic… It could have been me or someone I love."

