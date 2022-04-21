“Pure chaos” is one way actress Lyndsey Carr described “Hamlet*” — a production written, directed and performed by Penn State’s No Refund Theatre.

For starters, Hamlet himself, is “not in a decent amount of the play,” which actor Nathan Carter described as “the weirdest irony ever.”

This is because “Hamlet*” breaks the fourth wall, blurring together reality and stage acting.

Showcasing a frenzied cast and crew, the play jumps between two settings: backstage and frontstage during a production of Shakespeare’s classic: “Hamlet.”

"My character is supposed to be on stage, and a lot of things happen backstage in the show,” Carter (sophomore-telecommunications) said.

Running in aisles and engaging with the audience, the cast and crew transform the entire room into their stage.

“I started writing [the play] back in 2020,” director Blake Pierson said — basing it off of a spontaneous dream he had.

With theatre being an important aspect of Pierson’s (senior-biology) adolescence, and life overall, he mentioned how a majority of the play was written from his “real reality,” and that “made it more meaningful” to him.

Recalling memorable moments backstage, Pierson plotted specific recollections of his theatre life into the play.

“The inspiration behind this show is how much theatre is a part of both our lives,” second Director Marley Bradner said.

“I love our backstage set; it feels like my home theaters all combined into one,” Bradner said.

Incorporating the storylines of not only the actors but also directors and tech crew, Bradner said the directors “wanted to capture every part of the theater.”

From basic prop malfunctions to a murder, tragedy and scandal, NRT’s “Hamlet*” keeps surprising the audience.

Cast members even surprise themselves.

“[The play] changes literally every single run,” Carr (senior-political science) said.

Pierson agreed, saying “each night, it just keeps getting better.”

Audience members may struggle to guess the end of this show.

“It has been so hard not to spoil anything,” actress Tess Murphy (sophomore-public relations) said. “I'm definitely excited for everyone to see it.”

Reflecting on the performance, Pierson said he hopes to communicate “spontaneity” and the importance of personal “expression” to audience members.

“We try too hard in life to make everything perfect,” Pierson said. “I think that we will just have more fun if we let things be as they are.”

"Hamlet*” is showing at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in Penn State’s 111 Forum Building.

