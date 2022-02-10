No Refund Theatre returned this week with “She Kills Monsters” — a comedy about grief, loss and connection. Directed by Kelly McGarrey, the play explores Agnes Evans’ journey as she attempts to reconnect with her dead sister Tilly through her old "Dungeons and Dragons" role-playing game.

McGarrey (junior-secondary English education) said the most rewarding part of the rehearsal process was watching the actors get to explore their characters on stage.

“I just really like what each of the cast members [brings] to each of the characters,” McGarrey said. “Going into the show, I had an idea of what they would be in my head, but sometimes a cast member [would] do something nothing like what I thought of, [and it would] work [well]. The individualism [is] something I really love.”

One actor who brought individuality to her character was Lizzy Scipione, who plays Tilly. Scipione (junior-Spanish education) said her role was especially impactful, for she discovered the character in high school and saw parts of herself on the page.

“I was really connected to Tilly. She is one of the roles I've always wanted to play,” Scipione said. “[As] a young teenager and a queer woman, it’s really special to me to be able to portray her journey on stage… and through this fantasy realm.”

Sexuality and acceptance are two prevalent themes in the play. As Agnes, played by Jenna Meleedy (freshman-media studies), travels further into the "Dungeons and Dragons" game, she begins to piece together who her sister truly was, ultimately realizing that she never knew the real Tilly.

Quintin Sulkowski, who plays Chuck the Dungeon Master, further emphasized the importance of “being who you are, on the outside as well as in.”

“This stuff happens in real life,” Sulkowski (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “There are a lot of elements of acceptance. It’s not something you [often] see on stage… but it’s different. I think it’s impactful.”

Building off the themes of connection in the play, McGarrey said the cast and crew created their very own "Dungeons and Dragons" campaign to get to know each other better. Additionally, NRT members created all of the paper props used in the show.

“We’re not afraid to not take ourselves too seriously,” McGarrey said.

Scipione also highlighted the similarities between NRT and "Dungeons and Dragons" that made the show come together.

“NRT is [for] people who… want a safe space to be able to express themselves,” Scipione said. “... [and] D&D is a [space to] explore different parts of yourself and different parts of other people around you.”

“She Kills Monsters” will run Feb. 10-12 in 111 Forum. Performances begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are free.

“It’s a game-changer,” Sulkowski said. “[Pun] intended.”

Editor’s Note: Jenna Meleedy, who plays Agnes Evans, is a reporter for the Daily Collegian.

