Penn State’s No Refund Theatre seeks to deliver positive experiences for those looking to attend and participate in student-produced shows, but the organization has also experienced dodging positive coronavirus tests.

Singers and performing arts groups tend to be at a greater risk of spreading the coronavirus with the nature of intimate performances, and NRT found itself in the midst of it all.

Penn State's NRT is a student-run theatre organization that doesn’t charge for admission, hence its name. The organization produces about eight to 10 of what member Perry Drugan calls "quirky shows or traditional shows" every semester.

Emma Cagle, the president of NRT, has been involved in theatre and a cappella groups through her time at Penn State. Cagle (senior-English) said she saw the rise in coronavirus cases as a bit more than just an inconvenience. The first positive case started a trend that affected practices and performances.

Theatre is a visual and interactive operation, so the use of masks can make it difficult to project voices, understand language and convey the right facial expressions, Drugan (freshman-marketing) said.

The Penn State Performing Arts Council has only recently allowed live performances to return unmasked to rekindle the full effect of the actor's engagement, according to Drugan.

Drugan said she felt as though masks were a bit of a hurdle to get over when practicing for the live unmasked performances.

‘‘It's difficult with the masks,’’ Drugan said. “You can not see mouth expressions, which is crucial to acting.’’

Drugan found herself modifying her acting following mask requirements.

“I started doing this thing where I don't know what my mouth is doing a lot of the time because I'm so used to using my eyes,” Drugan said.

She said masking makes acting more difficult, and it made her realize she’s “not just eyeballs,” and she has to adequately project her voice.

"We're allowed to do shows unmasked, and so we feel that when we're allowed to do that, it's even more important that we make sure that everyone in the club is getting tested, especially once we start having breakouts," Cagle said.

NRT underwent its first significant coronavirus shutdown directly before its first show in late January. NRT’s main executive board managed quick alterations after the play's lead tested positive for the virus.

"On that Sunday was when one of their cast members tested positive for COVID and couldn't be in the show, unfortunately,” Cagle said. “So the director stepped in, and that was kind of when things started for us."

Muggs Leone, NRT’s performance director, then stepped in and replaced her position.

"I talked with Emma and other members of our exec industry network because I was like, ‘I know roughly how COVID works, but I have not been told what the rules are.’ Luckily, everyone in the cast was vaccinated,” Leone (sophomore-psychology) said.

Leone said since he replaced the lead role, none of the cast has tested positive, and they were “testing every day.”

“We were masking, trying to distance… so we made it over the hurdle,” Leone said. "I was very nervous and exhilarated to have to learn a whole roll in a day."

Drugan said she felt the first coronavirus outbreak "was a little bit nerve-racking.”

The organization saw many other members feel a bit of uncertainty too.

"Well, I was personally anxious. Luckily, I'm young, healthy, boosted and vaccinated," Leone said.

After the first case, the organization then underwent a period of multiple instances, calling for more policy requirements.

"Everyone in that is a part of a show — either you're on the directing team, or you're in the cast, or you're a part of the tech for the show, then you have to get tested once a week,” Cagle said.

The one exception is “tech week,” the week before the show, when the performers have several rehearsals leading up to their performances. According to Cagle, the group typically gets tested daily during tech week.

"So far, we haven't had any problems with it,” Cagle said. “People have been really great. We feel that it's working well, and it's helping us all stay safer.”

Members of NRT said they are fully prepared for any coronavirus-related troubles that may come their way, all while keeping in mind that the livelihood of theatre remains at its best when in person.

Drugan said she’s glad they have made arrangements because "everything is pretty much under control now."

Penn state still encourages its students to continue wearing masks in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. If necessary, Penn State said it would make arrangements regarding masking policies to accommodate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated masking guidelines.

"'Everyone wants to go back to theatre,” Drugan said, “and so nobody wants to do Zoom stuff."

