Along with the start of classes and clubs, new displays of artwork in the HUB-Robeson Center are on their way with an array of unique perspectives and mediums.

Amie Bantz’s “Lunchbox Moments,” will be shown in exhibition cases throughout the HUB from Jan. 25 to May 15.

According to the HUB Galleries’ website, Bantz created “Lunchbox Moments”to collect narratives on people from Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and to raise awareness of various reactions to traditional Asian meals eaten at school.

“I think students can learn how meaningful words are and how hurtful they can be,” Danielle Spewak, visual arts production specialist at the HUB Galleries, said. “I like Bantz’s commitment to including community.”

Student Kayley McDonald, a museum studies exhibitions Intern, said “Lunchbox Moments”allows students to “experience different aspects of life.”

There will be a reception for “Lunchbox Moments”in the HUB from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 8, followed by a music mixer. “Lunchbox Moments”will also host workshops on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, along with a lecture on Feb. 11.

Various “Lunchbox Moments” related events can all be found on the HUB Galleries’ website.

Additionally, an exhibition of contemporary portraits called “True Likeness”will be at the HUB Gallery and Art Alley from Feb. 4 through March 20.

“True Likeness” is an exhibition of contemporary portraits made from various types of art. Some of the portraits are painted, whereas others feature photography, collages or printmaking, according to the HUB Galleries’ website.

“The works that are in it are a collection of portraits by Americans that are representing themselves or other people in a really true and raw way,” Spewak said.

Spewak said she thinks the artwork helps shatter stereotypes, demonstrating to students “how they represent themselves and also how they have been conditioned to see others.”

“A portrait of someone tells you so much about them — about their importance, about their past and about their future,” she said.

And, Art Alley in the HUB will hold an exhibition named “Scatter Terrain,” which will run from March 25 until July 17.

“Scatter Terrain”is an abstract exhibition that focuses on architecture in a natural setting mixed with natural landscapes. Co-curators Shanon Egan and Anthony Cervino said via email the exhibition is a “metaphorical means of escape from the pandemic.”

“We hope students will consider how different artists and artwork can be understood in relation to a larger, somewhat abstract theme,” Egan and Cervino said in the email. “‘Scatter Terrain’ is an opportunity to see works by 25 national and international artists in a wide range of media.”

The HUB Galleries will host the “Visual Arts Annual Graduate Research Exhibition” from March 25 to April 17 with a gallery walk from 2-4 p.m. on March 25.

The exhibition celebrates the works of current graduate students. During the walk, visitors can talk to the artists of the pieces and ask questions about the works.

McDonald (senior-history) said the “Visual Arts Annual Graduate Research Exhibition” is “quite literally their passion in visual form — you can go see someone's purest, deepest passion.”

McDonald additionally said seeing graduate art is “really inspiring.”

“I think local voices are very important,” Spewak said. “They decided to come here for a reason and add to the culture of our area.”

