Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries offered students a diverse experience through the “True Likeness” exhibition from Feb. 8 to March 20.

“True Likeness” is a portrait exhibition done through various mediums. The exhibition shows portraits through videos, hand-drawn art, photography and sculptures.

“I think students can learn a lot about themselves and their identity,” Penn State Visual Arts Production Specialist Danielle Spewak said. “It’s just stunning.”

Spewak said one aspect that makes “True Likeness” stand out among other exhibitions is the range of artists. The exhibition includes art from self-taught artists, artists with no training and formal artists, as well as artists from very different ethnic and geographical backgrounds, Spewak said.

Co-curator Thomas Stanley said when curating the exhibition, he looked at “outside artists.”

Stanley also said he wanted to emphasize the diversity of portraiture not only in terms of style and approach but also in terms of diversity.

“The only theme that holds it together is the term of portraiture,” Stanley said. “Each artist speaks to their identity and what they want to present as their identity.”

The other co-curator of “True Likeness,” Lia Newman, expressed similar views about the diversity of artists.

“We were interested in artists where there was a much more complicated story behind the portraiture, which is true about people's identities,” Newman said.

Newman said she hopes students can see themselves in the various artists’ works.

“[‘True Likeness’] is about recognizing that we may all be different, but there is also a core similarity,” Newman said.

One of the pieces made by North Carolina-based artist Endia Beal titled “Mock Interview” featured interviews of white men being asked “discriminatory questions that were previously given to women of color” in job interviews, according to Beal.

The video helps to “break some stereotypes on what questions are asked during an interview,” Spewak said.

Stanley said “Mock Interview” “explored ideas of gender” and gave a broader, more “political” perspective.

“Sentenced to Life” is a photo portrait series depicting incarcerated individuals at Angola Prison in Louisiana by Deborah Luster.

“When you have the backstory, it has more meaning,” Stanley said.

Penn State student Kayleen Zainadine said “Sentenced to Life” was her favorite piece in the exhibition.

Zainadine (freshman-psychology) said students don’t need to be an art major to appreciate “True Likeness.”

“It gives people a chance to come in and see how different everyone is but also at the same time, how similar we may be.”