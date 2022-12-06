Penn State’s Glee Club has been entertaining audiences since its founding in December 1888, and members of this year’s group reflected on their experiences within the all-male choir.

One of the club’s concerts, “Mosaic,” which occurred Sunday, is a highlight for the group.

Club member Justis Taylor (senior-cybersecurity) said the concert is the “most variety you can get out of a concert at Penn State.”

“The level of production in a concert like this is something that I’m sure many of us have not been a part of before,” Samuel Johnson, the club’s president, said.

Vice president Jacob Czerak also said performers “can be anywhere from the balconies to the stage to the walls” during the show.

Both Johnson (senior-supply chain management) and Czerak (senior-telecommunications) have been involved with the club since their first semesters at Penn State.

“I just kind of found Penn State’s choirs at the Involvement Fair at the [HUB-Robeson Center],” Czerak said.

Other members, such as Will Sigety, had different ways of joining Glee Club.

“I just wanted to join a choir, and I auditioned, and [the directors] placed me in the Glee Club,” Sigety (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I remember thinking it was going to be like the TV show.”

Student Chris Konopka (sophomore-marketing) said he remembered seeing that the club “looked more like a family than a choir.”

Dominic DiFrancesco said he saw “no difference” in joining this choir than previous ones for himself.

“I went to an all-boys school, and the choir there [had] strictly lower voices, so it was no different here,” DiFrancesco (freshman-vocal performance and marketing) said.

Many members also talked about joining the Glee Club and finding a liking for an all-male choir.

“I figured, ‘Why not try out a choir with lower voices?’” treasurer Christopher Rapson (junior-nuclear engineering) said. “I have loved it ever since.”

Members of the Glee Club also brought up some past and future events they enjoyed and are looking forward to — including a performance for another club’s president at a tailgate held last fall.

Looking later into the year, the Glee Club is set to take a 10-day tour of Portugal at the end of the spring 2023 semester. According to Czerak, this will be the club’s first trip since the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said the club would be “stopping at many different cities and performing in different cathedrals.”

He also said the group is also making a trip to Philadelphia in April 2023 to work with the Smith College Glee Club.

“Tour is an awesome time for us to be together and really bond as a group,” Johnson said.

