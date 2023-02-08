Hidden throughout the departments across Penn State’s campus, there are many museums — including one for students and visitors interested in bugs.

According to its mission statement, Penn State’s Frost Entomological Museum aims to “foster a sense of curiosity about the natural world,” along with preserving collections, facilitating research and educating the public.

But Andrew Deans, the director of the museum and a professor at the university, also wants people to use the museum’s bugs in “fun, eye-opening and unorthodox ways.”

“Our goal is to do research ourselves on [insects] but also to facilitate research,” Deans said.

The Frost Entomological Museum boasts over a million specimens in its vast collection, according to Deans. Recent updates in the organization, preservation and collecting of these specimens has only increased the level of research conducted by the entomology department and beyond.

Deans said he believes there’s “so much potential here,” even in some of the smallest specimens — such as the lice, some of which were collected from humans who visited University Health Services in the 1970s.

“We have lice from the craziest animals,” Deans said. “Crabeater seals in Antarctica, walruses… [The collection is] probably one of the most diverse in the world, but there’s almost nobody studying them.”

Deans isn’t alone in his belief that the museum is being underutilized by Penn State students, faculty and others.

Celia Graef has been volunteering, working and completing an independent study at the Frost since last year.

Graef (junior-agricultural and extension education) said she’s working to digitize the collections of arthropods and upload these digitizations to a global database.

Graef said this will allow “entomology museums everywhere [to] access it and work to get loans from each other for projects.”

“I think [the Frost is] a great resource for a variety of departments,” Graef said. “It’s definitely underutilized. I think one of the big problems is that people don’t know it's there.”

The museum, located across from the Berkey Creamery, is somewhat “intimidating” in its entrance, according to Graef. However, Frost’s public space boasts interactive and educational exhibitions for all.

Visitors to the Frost can look through windows into the next room, where researchers use the collections for their work — whether it be Ph.D. candidates studying gall wasps or curators like Laura Porturas handling some of the giant specimens that make up the Frost’s displays.

Porturas, an assistant curator at the Frost, said her role is “partly managing the day-to-day operations at the museum and partly providing care and access to the more than one million arthropod specimens in the collection.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

2023 Academy Awards best picture nominees reviewed, Part I | Blog Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards on Jan. 24…

One mission of the museum is to educate the public, and Porturas said museums like the Frost are “great places for informal learning — students can casually engage with public exhibits or participate in engagement programs.”

Charles Davis, a Ph.D. candidate in the entomology department, said he feels the Frost is underutilized even by people in the department.

“I think the Frost is an amazing resource. When I took insect biodiversity classes in undergrad, we didn't have a museum or formal collection by any means,” Davis said.

Davis is working with other members of the department to study gall wasps, and now the Frost features an entire exhibit dedicated to information regarding these insects.

“Generally, there’s rotating exhibits in the Frost, and sometimes that will relate to some kind of the entomology research going on on campus,” Davis said.

The museum also collaborates with familiar places around campus, such as The Arboretum at Penn State. It also sometimes features “rotating student spotlights,” according to Davis.

Louis Nastasi, a Ph.D. candidate in the entomology department and Davis’ fellow researcher, said the Frost offers insight on “how many different forms of insects there are, especially here in Pennsylvania.”

“There's this idea that we’re in North America, we’re not somewhere like the Amazon or tropical Africa,” Nastasi said. “We’re just in Pennsylvania. How could life possibly be that diverse?”

According to Nastasi, a large exhibition at the Frost is dedicated to showing just how diverse arthropod life can be even in places like North America — specifically around Penn State.

Deans said he has made interdisciplinary work with the Frost a large focus of his, adding that another mission of the Frost is “outreach — sort of a blend of education and inspiration.”

“We want … the general public — people who are not experts of entomology — to be able to learn something about insect life around them,” Deans said. “We can develop resources about events and phenomenons and… facilitate learning about them.”

Deans has already involved a variety of other departments in projects at the Frost, including art students, who study the specimens to work on realistic drawings.

Deans said his “favorite project” was with graphic design students, who created icons from some of the larger arthropods in the collection.

Even mechanical engineering students have been involved in testing the materials used to conserve and display the specimens, according to Deans.

Deans said interdisciplinary uses of the Frost and the collections have “opened [his] eyes a bit to alternative use and reasons to be reaching out to other departments and other groups of students.”

There’s diversity even within the department in terms of how many different people use, study and research these specimens, according to Nastasi.

“[The Frost] fulfills so many different niches that when you put them together, it really unites generally interesting and accessible topics in a lot of ways,” Nastasi said. “Not only about insects, but displays and designs… academia and publishing… understanding how research is performed.”

Deans said he wants students to use the Frost to their full advantage, even on the level of museum principles such as curation, conservation and exhibition. He noted that he had “zero museum training” prior to becoming director of the facility.

“I had to learn and figure out what are effective exhibit design principles [and] what goes into designing a new exhibition,” Deans said. “But, we have all these insects in one place, and something really cool can emerge from that.”

Many people at the Frost are striving to educate the public and integrate interdisciplinary learning that would open “a space for conversation to happen,” according to Nastasi.

“There’s nowhere else people could really walk into and just immediately become engrossed in entomology.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT