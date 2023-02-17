Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences held a free and open clothing swap for students from Feb. 6 -17.

Hosted by the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences’ undergraduate Student Council, the event was designed to shine a light on the impact of fashion waste on the environment, according to EMS Student Council Director of Activities Amelia Wyckoff.

A clothing swap is an event where people trade their own gently used clothes with each other.

Hannah Chop, the president of the EMS Student Council, said college students “cycle through a lot of clothes.”

“I’ll be invited to a themed event or a themed party, and I'll buy something specifically for that event, and then I won't wear it again,” Chop (senior-environmental systems engineering) said.

“So, it’s very good to be conscious of what you are purchasing and to try [to] make smart purchases that are things that you will rewear and not just something you're just getting for Halloween."

Although the event was a clothing swap, the EMS Student Council accepted donations of “gently worn clothes,” and any leftover items were donated to Goodwill and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to benefit Centre County.

Renan Beckman, treasurer of the EMS Student Council, said the idea behind the event was to provide a way for people to “sustainably” get new clothes.

“You bring some, you take some,” Beckman (senior-geosciences) said. “I think that was more of the idea we wanted to emphasize… it being a swap versus a donation.”

Beckman said she hopes the clothing swap could be a “yearly or semesterly thing.” She also said that if word gets out, other “colleges or other organizations” can hold events like this because it's “super easy.”

The clothing swap isn’t the first event the EMS Student Council has participated in. In the past, the group has been involved in food drives for the Lion’s Pantry and the EMS Library, according to Chop.

Chop said the idea for the clothing swap came out of a “desire to do something good,” and the EMS Student Council wanted to “mix it up a bit.”

While many students organized and planned the event, some participated in the clothing swap by giving a donation.

Joshua Hasenau said coming back from break, he had too many clothes at school that he “wasn’t wearing.”

Hasenau (freshman-environmental system engineering) said he still needs to go through and “donate a little more,” including sweatshirts and “shirts that have just been in [his] drawers for way too long.”

He said he would really like to see something like the clothing swap again, maybe even on a “larger scale”— something like a fundraiser or an even bigger clothing swap.

The EMS clothing swap was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 14 of the Ryan Family Student Center, located in the Deike Building.

Wyckoff (sophomore-community, environment and development and geography) said putting together the event was an “absolute blast.”

“I’m impressed with the number of clothes given to the swap,” she said. “Everyone’s welcome to give or take, and some of the clothes I might have to snag for myself.”

