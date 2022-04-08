Penn State’s oldest student-run environmental group, Eco Action, works to create a more sustainable campus.

The group is focusing on many projects, including “revamping” PSreUse, which replaces styrofoam take-out containers with reusable plastic ones, as well as a new project, which landscapes Penn State’s campus in a sustainable way.

“We want to take down areas that are just plain grass… and replace them with low maintenance shrubbery,” Secretary of Eco Action Paris Gizzi said about the landscaping project. “Just to cut down on the lawn mowers and their emissions and combat the CO2 in the air.”

The project, which is named the “sustainable landscapes master plan,” was recently approved by Penn State’s Board of Trustees to receive part of the Environmental Sustainability Fund, which the Student Fee Board created.

Eco Action also works with Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant, which is going to help fund the project.

Landscape architect for OPP and adviser of Eco Action Derek Kalp said what’s exciting about the project is that it has the potential to transform the campus while involving hundreds of students in the process.

“The fun thing is students can be involved in the process,” Kalp said.

Another one of Eco Action’s “major goals” is to rid the entire campus of styrofoam in the future, Gizzi (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Gizzi additionally said she thinks Eco Action’s “top priority is to focus on the Earth first because we can’t worry about anything else if we don’t have it.”

Eco Action member Kara Ryan said it’s important to prioritize sustainability at Penn State.

“It is up to each student to do their part,” Ryan (freshman-secondary education) said. “It’s a privilege to be able to recycle and to be able to have the opportunity to take care of the Earth.”

Another member Carlin Blash said being a part of Eco Action makes her feel like she’s helping out and making a difference.

“I definitely think there is room for improvement,” Blash (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But, that is why we’re here.”

In honor of Earth Day, Eco Action will host an all-day event called Earth Fest where students can learn about the environment, meet animals and even attend concerts.

Earth Fest will take place from 12-5 p.m. on April 22 with the concerts from 5-7 p.m. on the HUB lawn. Students are invited to meet the animals on the Berkey Creamery lawn from 12-5 p.m.

“I think the Earth does so much for us,” Gizzi said, “and we kind of take it for granted.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Women in performing arts groups at Penn State inspire, empower others The influence of women in the arts at Penn State is visible in a variety of artistic fields …