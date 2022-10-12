For its second production of the season, Centre Stage performed “Cabaret” on Wednesday evening in the Playhouse Theatre.

The show is known for its Fosse dance numbers, romantic themes and the setting of 1930s Berlin during the Nazi regime, according to Centre Stage’s website.

Most of the musical is set in the Kit Kat Klub, where performers put on sensual dance numbers for their patrons.

One night, a struggling American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, enters the club and gets swept into the world of late night dance.

Cabaret Director and Choreographer Chaz Wolcott said that the hardest thing to do while staging the musical was putting together the dance numbers.

“At the beginning of our process, we staged a lot of the big production numbers,” Wolcott said. “Then, we moved into more scenes and songs that were not as much dancing.”

Costume designer Zandra Siple described the costumes as “flirty” and “sexy,” but also acknowledged that they evolve as the show progresses.

“The color story for this production goes from vibrant warm tones, to [a] fading black and white scale as we watch the life drain out of these people,” Siple said.

One of the main themes of “Cabaret” is romance, which blossoms between the character Cliff Bradshaw and the star performer of the Kit Kat Klub, Sally Bowles, after their unlikely meeting.

“It’s a really fun thing to play with,” Thea Celey who played Sally, said. “Understanding our journeys in the show separately and then together has been very helpful.”

Cabaret has been performed for over 50 years, meaning hundreds of actors have taken on the roles in the show, according to Centre Stage.

Actor Mathew Fedorek, who plays the Emcee, said he spent a lot of time perfecting his portrayal of the character.

“[In March,] I did a lot of digging into the archives of all the people who have played the Emcee, and seeing all of their performances definitely helped shape mine,” Fedorek said. “Once June hit, I stopped looking to the past for the answers to my character and wanted to see what I could come up with on my own.”

The world of dancing, glitz and glamor in Cabaret is forced to take a dark turn when the Nazi party becomes prominent across Berlin.

The evolution of the story and characters makes the show even more “meaningful” and “tougher for the audience to grapple with,” according to Wolcott.

