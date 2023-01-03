Mwenso and the Shakes are returning to State College starting Jan. 17 to host various free public events.

An "ensemble of Black roots musicians and performers" led by Michael Mwenso, according to a Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State release, the group is returning to State College after performing other events in the past.

"Your depth of community has filled our hearts. Your passion for the arts has made us feel at home. And your dedication to the future (while honoring the past) has filled us with hope,” Mwenso said in the release.

The first event, an “Ancestral Communal Listening Session" will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at 3 Dots Downtown, and is moderated by DJ Elbow Knee Knee.

According to the release, Mwenso will discuss "the Black musical experience and how to be an active listener through a program of recordings spanning the Black diaspora."

A concert performance, “Night Time is the Right Time,” will begin at 9 p.m., Jan. 19, at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall, according to the release. It's a free public concert with no ticket required.

A “Community Jam Session,” will also take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at 3 Dots Downtown, according to the release. Anyone who can play an instrument is invited.

More about these events can be found here.

MORE LOCAL COVERAGE

+2 Pennsylvania House of Representatives swears in representatives Scott Conklin, Paul Takac Pennsylvania State Representatives Scott Conklin and Paul Takac were sworn in on Tuesday in …