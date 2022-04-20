Moving and grooving into Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium, Mwenso and The Shakes — a diverse group of musicians and artists — performed “Hope-Resist-Heal: A Celebration of Black Joy” Tuesday evening.

Drawing a wide array of passionate and intrigued audience members, band leader Michael Mwenso conversed with fans, transforming the auditorium into an open, inclusive space.

Jumping into jazzy jams, Mwenso and The Shakes created a colorful environment, from the musicians’ clothing and lighting to their bright facial expressions. Audience members were bobbing their heads and tapping toes along to the tunes.

“I think one thing that I witnessed tonight was how playful Michael can be,” Sita Frederick, director of the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, said.

Mwenso and The Shakes were “free” and “spontaneous,” Frederick said, elaborating on how great the performance was for CPA's spring-season closer.

Mwenso introduced songs as “an energy of Black joy” — vocalizing in varieties of pitch alongside member Vuyo Sotashe.

“The different things they did with their voices was just amazing,” Noah Odige said.

Hyping each other up, band members performed individualized solos, from trombone and saxophone melodies to whimsically written piano pieces.

“I just think that they are all so extremely talented, and this celebration of joy is really inclusive for everybody,” Jay Falcone said. “It is just a beautiful sentiment.”

Having attended Mwenso’s previous performances through CPA, Falcone (junior-anthropology) always “loved the energy.”

Odige (junior-broadcast journalism), on the other hand, had no prior knowledge of Mwenso and The Shakes. Encouraged by Falcone to attend, Odige said he “[loved] the music and the celebration of joy."

“When they come again in September, I am definitely going to come back,” Odige said.

Frederick described Mwenso’s passion for music and the “Hope-Resist-Heal” series.

“[Mwenso] is dealing with content from some of the greatest Black artists,” Frederick said. “He is looking back at history and bringing that to our knowledge but in a playful way.”

Encouraging the entire auditorium to “stand up” and dance along, Mwenso and The Shakes concluded the performance with a bang — succeeding in spreading the beauty of “Black Roots music” through hope and harmony.

“It's very of the moment,” Falcone said. “It has been a hard couple years for everyone, and I think we really needed this right now.”

Frederick agreed, saying that after the impact of the pandemic, there has been a “fluctuation in attendance” for the performing arts events, and she said it's “great” to be “moving forward” with performances like this again.

“We are artists for a reason,” Frederick said. “We believe in the power of arts to transform people’s lives, energies and experiences.”

