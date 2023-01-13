The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State has released its upcoming events for the spring 2023 semester.

These events are listed on CPA’s page for the public to access, and here is a list of some of those upcoming events.

Events with Michael Mwenso

At an “Ancestral Communal Listening Session” featuring the State College-based DJ Elbow Knee Knee, musician and educator Michael Mwenso will entertain guests and teach the audience about the Black experience through the art of Black roots music.

The listening session is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 3 Dots Downtown.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, Mwenso will appear with his band Mwenso and the Shakes in Penn State’s Heritage Hall for the concert “Night Time is the Right Time.”

“We invite you to join us with abandon on this musical journey through healing, uplifting and empowerment and ask that you continue to carry Black music in your hearts and share it with your social ecosystem,” Mwenso said in a CPA release. “We believe music that feeds the coil can heal the world.”

Lastly, 3 Dots Downtown will also host a “Community Jam Session” with Mwenso and the Shakes at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone is welcome to bring an instrument and play in the jam session.

Tickets for all events are free and open to the public.

“A Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

This event will feature a number of acts, including Penn State’s Essence of Joy, the Morgan State University Concert Choir, State College Area High School Master Singers, Bellefonte Area High School Concert Choir and Mwenso and the Shakes.

The performances will focus on African and African American choral and vocal music.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets will be $20 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $10 for children 18 and under.

“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”

In this play, the Honolulu Theatre for Youth will tell the story of a girl who leaves China with her parents and moves to America.

This performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $15 for children 18 and under.

“A Standing Witness”

This event combines music and poetry to highlight pivotal events of the last century, according to CPA, which includes music from composer Richard Danielpour and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

The musical experience, featuring mezzo-soprano Susan Graham and music from the Copland House ensemble, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Tickets are $46 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $24 for children 18 and younger.

Soul Science Lab’s “Make a Joyful Noize”

“Make a Joyful Noize” aims to express “the visceral and contagious energy of Black joy,” according to the CPA’s website.

Penn State graduate Chen Lo and composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Asante Amin are a musical duo who work in music, multimedia production and live performance. They also focus on “culturally responsive arts education.”

This multimedia event will feature film, music and dance and will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 23.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $18 for children 18 and younger.

FLIP Fabrique “Muse”

Described as a “contemporary circus,” “Muse,” presented by Quebec City’s FLIP Fabrique, seeks to play with gender roles and stereotypes through acrobatic performances.

This event is at 7:30 p.m. on March 28 at Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets for adults go for $32, while tickets for those 18 and and under will be $18. University Park students can attend the event for $5.

Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble

This event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 4 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

ElSaffar is a trumpeter, vocalist, composer and player of santur — an Iranian string instrument. Two Rivers Ensemble, a sextet, combines Arabic music with contemporary jazz, according to CPA.

Audience members can expect to witness Middle Eastern traditions intertwined with jazz and other genres.

Tickets are $42 for adults and $26 for children 18 and younger. University Park students can attend for $5.

“Our Planet Live in Concert”

What started out as a hit Netflix series has developed into a live concert event.

This event, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 11, will include HD cinematography and orchestrations by Steven Price performed by Penn State’s Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for adults are $39; University Park student tickets are $15, and tickets for 18 and younger are $22.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

This classic Broadway play, executed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher, will come to Eisenhower Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on April 18.

Tickets start at $59 for adults, $35 for University Park students and $42 for guests 18 and younger.

Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro, bandoneónist

Lastly, at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at Recital Hall, the Grammy Award-winning Takács Quartet will perform with Julien Labro, a French-born musician who plays the bandoneon — an instrument popular in Argentina and Uruguay.

The quartet will perform a series of songs by composers ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to Labro himself.

Tickets for adults are sold at $46, University students for $5 and 18 and younger for $24.

