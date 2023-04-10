One creative outlet available to Penn State students is the Center for Arts and Crafts, located in the Ritenour Building.

According to Mandi Gatto, the administrative support assistant for the Center for Arts and Crafts, the center offers art classes to students and faculty alike.

Some of the staple classes held in Ritenour include pottery, painting, drawing and stained glass. These classes are mainly taught by students who either bring their ideas to the center or are contacted by the staff at the center.

Gatto said staff members such as Stephanie Gush interview the potential student teachers, and then they all collaborate to work on creating a class schedule and booking a room.

One such student is Chloe Kehayas, who teaches beginner jazz and lyrical dance classes.

Kehayas (senior-hospitality management) said she’s been dancing ever since she was young.

“It wasn’t something I wanted to give up when I came to Penn State,” Kehayas said. Thus, she joined the Penn State Lyrical Line Dance Company.

She said the center contacted her in summer 2021 to see whether she was interested in teaching beginner dance classes. That fall, she started teaching her first dance class through the Center for Arts and Crafts.

“At first, I was just teaching a lyrical class, but last year we decided to combine it,” Kehayas said. “So I’m teaching lyrical and jazz to see if that appeals to more students.”

According to Kehayas, the classes run for six weeks, with a one-hour class per week in room 232 of the HUB-Robeson Center. The first three weeks focus on lyrical and the second on jazz.

Kehayas said the classes are informal, and students can wear whatever they feel comfortable in. “Nothing is required, just bring yourself,” she said.

Kehayas creates the lesson plan herself and said she takes inspiration from the classes she took in the past.

She said she starts each class with stretching and a warm-up and ends with a cool-down.

Throughout the class, she’ll teach different dance combinations and a small two-minute dance routine to a song.

“We do something called ‘across the floor’ where we do small dance combinations from one side of the room to the other,” she said.

Linh Le is one of Kehayas’ students who took the class this semester.

“I work in the HUB, and I walked past and saw a poster for it,” Le (graduate-counselor education) said.

Originally, Le said she wanted to register for drawing and painting, but she saw the dance class, which was the only dance class the center offered at the time.

“I was just interested in dancing, and I wanted to explore,” Le said. “None of us have been exposed to dance before.”

Le said Kehayas takes the time to show her students the movements and makes it a comfortable, stress-free environment for everyone.

“It was really cool for me to at least dance for one minute,” Le said.

According to Kehayas, she doesn’t expect perfection at all, and she encourages her students to keep trying.

Gatto said many students claim they use these classes as their stress relief — an idea Le agreed with.

“I came to know the class at a really great time,” Le said.

Le said she recommends this class as good exercise that people can be involved in after work or class.

Kehayas is graduating this spring but will come back to Penn State to complete her MBA. She said she would be happy to teach again in the fall.

“I’m just trying to brainstorm ways to make it more exciting and relevant,” she said, noting she’s come up with many ideas with the help of her managers.

According to Kehayas and Gatto, there are many other classes offered by the Center for Arts and Crafts for people to try.

“I think students are so overwhelmed with choice, they don’t always see everything,” Gatto said. She said activities through the center are advertised around campus, including via posters, flyers, display cases and an email list.

The Center for Arts and Crafts collaborates with the Student Programming Association, Schreyer Honors College and other organizations for bonding events.

It also holds events such as the Crafty Kit Program every other Friday in the HUB, where students can take home free craft kits such as pumpkin carving or watercolors.

“We are carving out the time for students to have some stress relief,” Gatto said.

According to both Gatto and Kehayas, there are many opportunities within the Center for Arts and Crafts for students to take a break from their work and enjoy something without the grades and restrictions.

“It’s really important to not be afraid to put yourself out there and try something new, ” Kehayas said.

