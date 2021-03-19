In the basement of the Ritenour Building is a colorful room full of paints, pottery and students happily working on personal projects: It is Penn State’s Center for Arts and Crafts.

According to Administrative Support Assistant Mandi Gatto, the Center for Arts and Crafts offers a variety of art classes students can pay to take — including courses in drawing, crochet, jewelry-making and even stained glass.

Each course costs $10-25 for students, according to the course catalog.

The center also offers a variety of opportunities for students who may not have time to take a class or attend a workshop. “Take and Make” crafts, which range anywhere from $5-$10, are available for students to take home.

Examples of Take and Make crafts include wall hangings, paintings, card-making kits and scrapbook kits, according to the course catalog.

Additionally, Gatto said the Center for Arts and Crafts gives out free “Crafty Kits” on Friday nights to anyone with a valid Penn State ID. Each kit includes two different crafts for students to work on at home.

Past Crafty Kits have included trinket boxes and heart-shaped pillows.

According to Gatto, the next Crafty Kit will feature a watercolor paint kit as well as four items to paint such as postcards. They will be available from 4-6 p.m. on March 26 in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Melanie Devon is a student instructor at the Center for Arts and Crafts.

Devon (senior-digital arts and media design) said she has been involved at the center since 2019, when she taught at one of its summer art camps.

Since then, she has taught courses in pottery painting and in making reusable beeswax wraps.

“There’s something really rewarding about creating something yourself and being able to display it in your home,” Devon said.

To Devon, working with the Center for Arts and Crafts has helped her mental health during a year where much of her work is done online.

“Being able to step away from a screen is really important,” Devon said. “I feel like [the center] is a really great place for me to be able to unplug from everything else.”

Student Angela Cleri said she has attended multiple classes through the Center for Arts and Crafts after hearing about it from a friend.

To Cleri (graduate-material science), attending these workshops has provided opportunities for socialization.

“Being able to see people in a socially-distanced manner has been really nice,” Cleri said.

Like Devon, Cleri also said art has been able to help her unwind during times of stress.

“It’s an hour or two from time to time where I don’t have to think about work,” Cleri said. “I can do something fun and interactive instead.”

Gatto estimates that over 300 students attend the center’s workshops and classes annually. She encourages anyone who is interested to take a class, attend a workshop or try one of the Take and Make kits.

“We’re always looking for students to participate and get involved,” Gatto said. “Even if you don’t feel like you’re very artistic, you should come try it out.”