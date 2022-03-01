Four-point shots, figure-eight weaves and dance battles were just some of the excitement brought to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday.

The Harlem Globetrotters started their performance with upbeat music and warm-up shots that were more than 30 feet away from the hoop. The team call this a “4-point" shot, which was successfully executed by multiple team members — including four in a row by female member Torch George.

“It’s like basketball meets gymnastics,” Andrew Waxman, who came to see the Globetrotters in action, said.

Waxman also said the Globetrotters did a bunch of cool tricks, and he was excited to see them again.

Another Globetrotter fan and Penn State graduate, Lilly Horbal, expressed a similar sentiment.

“It felt like it would be something fun to come see again,” Horbal said. “It’s just cool.”

The Globetrotters' tricks are out of the ordinary for basketball — employing jumps, flips and turns.

In one instance, a player jumped over three other teammates' heads and dunked the ball. The show also featured a dunking competition against the two teams in the middle of the second quarter.

Rene Richardson, who saw the Globetrotters at THON, said he saw the team on TikTok and had to “come see what it was all about.”

“It’s gonna be interesting and funny,” Richardson (junior-accounting) said.

The Globetrotters not only have jokes for entertainment, but they pack surprises into their tricks, such as having a grandmother score against the opposing team.

A DJ played music, and there were multiple opportunities for kids to interact with the team, including autographs and a meet-and-greet with the players at the end.

The team played against the Washington Generals, who had many of their own tricks. The game ended with a score of 107-87 in the Globetrotters' favor.

