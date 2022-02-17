Penn State Alliance of Heroic Hearts volunteers make “heroic” strides within the State College community by dressing as superheroes, princesses and well-known movie characters to bring smiles to children’s faces.

The Alliance of Heroic Hearts is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring out “the hero in ordinary people” and “inspire children everywhere by showing them they do not need superpowers to make a difference in their community,” according to the Alliance of Heroic Hearts website.

Founded in fall 2015 by Penn State neuropsychology student Maya Shenoy, who graduated in 2018, the Alliance of Heroic Hearts volunteers dress up as beloved characters to make a positive impact on the community by visiting children’s medical facilities and attending community and charity events.

The Alliance of Heroic Hearts services are funded by community donations.

The local funding and donations allow volunteers to restructure “the way children view role models” and provide a “stream of education, encouragement and inspiration,” according to the organization’s website.

The Alliance has not only grown at Penn State but has also expanded to form a branch in the Philadelphia region, according to the organization’s website. Looking to the future, its website said the organization plans “to spread its wings across other regions and states.”

Throughout its years in operation, the organization has cosplayed at events like the American Cancer Society Relay For Life events, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, THON, Mini-THONs, the Tides Program, Superhero Training Academy and Night to Shine.

The organization attends school events “to promote anti-bullying and the superpower of education,” goes to hospital facilities “in an effort to bring smiles to those that really need them the most” and even attends children’s birthday parties “because every kid deserves to feel super special on their day,” according to the Alliance of Heroic Heart’s website.

Ashley Moak, the web manager of Alliance of Heroic Hearts, said her involvement with the organization allowed her to “branch out” and “meet other people” who have similar interests and a desire to make a substantial impact on the local community.

As a graduating senior, Moak (senior-biology) said she’s excited to finish her college career and move onto the next chapter.

However, she said she is “sad to be leaving this club behind because it’s been such a great and positive part of [her] experience at Penn State” and full of a “really friendly bunch” of people.

“If you’re not from the State College area, it’s just a great way to really see what a great community this is and how uplifting, helpful and respectful everybody is around here,” Moak said.

Moak said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts has a costume locker open to members so students can do different cosplays or participate in the club without undertaking personal expenses in the purchase of costumes.

“I understand getting into costumes can be a little intimidating, and some people may not want to put money toward a costume and toward a club that they’re not sure about,” Moak said.

She said getting into costume can be an anxiety-ridden experience for some people who have never participated before.

However, Moak said she’s personally grown from her involvement in the organization and has transformed her previous worries into a positive energy that guides her at community events.

“The best thing that I gained out of the entire experience is definitely confidence because you can’t walk around campus in a full princess ball gown and [worry] that everyone may be looking at you,” Moak said.

She said her involvement with the Alliance of Heroic Hearts has allowed her to better see and understand the place she’s been calling “home” for the last few years.

Her involvement in the organization has given her a more well-rounded understanding of the Penn State community and those living inside its bounds, she said.

Moak said the first time she heard about the Alliance of Heroic Hearts was at Penn State’s fall Involvement Fair during her sophomore year of college — which occurred before the pandemic when buildings were filled to the brim with people.

While walking through the crowds of people milling from stand to stand, Moak said she saw what appeared to be the tip of Loki’s Horns, which sparked her interest and caused her to investigate further.

When Moak got closer to the Alliance of Heroic Heart’s table, she said she saw members of the organization dressed up as Captain America and Loki and knew she needed to check out what was going on there.

“They gave me the whole spiel, and I was like, ‘I gotta get into that,’” Moak said. “And I did, and now I’m here [in] a leadership position.”

Moak said one of her favorite memories from the club — and one that “really stuck with [her]” — transpired at a community event when she was dressed up as Gamora from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

It was a hot, humid day, and she said she was helping hand out coloring book pages to children at the Alliance of Heroic Hearts booth.

She said she remembers feeling “slightly uncomfortable” — despite the fun she was having — due to her green face paint and the striking heat outside.

Moak said all discomfort dissipated when a little girl excitedly approached her saying Gamora was her “absolute favorite character.”

“I think that’s probably my favorite part of the club — you really do make an impact on the kids,” Moak said. “Even if it’s something as small as being a [pleasant] surprise for them if they weren’t expecting to see their favorite media franchise character in a [particular] place.”

Hannah Diley, a co-president of the Alliance of Heroic Hearts, said the organization attends community and charity events throughout the year and attempts to attend all event requests they receive.

When Diley (junior-kinesiology) was searching for extracurriculars during her freshman year, she said she became interested in the Alliance of Heroic Hearts organization after “seeing Captain America aggressively waving at people in the crowd” of the Involvement Fair.

“Obviously someone in a costume is going to make a lot more of an impression than someone in your typical Penn State hoodie,” Diley said. “It just stands out."

Diley said her time with the Alliance of Heroic Hearts gave her increased professional experience and has given her the opportunity to “get outside [her] comfort zone” to try new things.

“It’s sort of like musical theatre but without having to sing at people,” Diley said. “You get to interact and be that character — but in a way where it’s not stressful [and] just very natural.”

She also said her involvement has sparked an interest within her to continue volunteering her time and “uplift” those around her.

Diley said volunteers from the Alliance of Heroic Hearts attended a series of vaccination clinics last semester that were targeted at younger age groups because “the kids like to have their favorite superheroes cheering them on” as they get their shots.

Many kids go to events — like vaccination clinics or Tides activities — that might be challenging for them due to grief, pain or fear, Diley said.

“Our team’s focus is to make that experience positive,” Diley said. “They might have to go get a shot, but they also get to see Wonder Woman or Belle [from ‘Beauty and the Beast’] or someone like that who can hold their hand throughout the shot and make them feel better.”

Diley said children may have a challenging day but then become “suddenly happy” after getting a photograph or chatting with their favorite movie character.

Just like every other component of society, the Alliance of Heroic Hearts also had to adjust plans and typical policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to current hospital protocols, Diley said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts has been limited in its participation and visits to children’s hospitals.

Therefore, Diley said the organization focused its attention on other community events to spread cheer and continue their volunteering efforts.

“Everyone's a little bit hesitant to join clubs where they might be around medical facilities, but we are very careful at all our events,” Diley said.

Beyond the typical coronavirus precautions, Diley said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts volunteers have tried to find masks that match the characters they’re portraying to continue staying in character.

“Some of our characters already naturally have masks, so you’ll have — for example — a Spider-Man mask on with another mask for [coronavirus precautions],” Diley said. “It’s a lot of masks.”

The organization’s primary goal for the immediate future is to complete campus outreach campaigns to increase membership since upperclassmen compose a majority of the current roster.

Diley said the organization is also open to accepting graduate students.

To become a member of the organization, Diley said students need two free clearances, which “the organization would be happy to help you get.”

For students who are interested in joining but don’t have a costume or the funds to purchase one, Diley said the organization has a costume locker filled with clothing options in a variety of sizes and styles.

Diley said students would not have “any personal, out-of-pocket costs” upon joining the organization, unless they desired to purchase a particular club-approved costume for a cosplay idea.

Evelyn Wald is the program director for the Tides Program, which is an organization dedicated to creating a “nurturing and accepting environment” for children and their families experiencing grief following the death of a loved one.

Wald said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts has worked closely with the Tides Program to provide children with something positive to look forward to while they process their grief.

Wald said she met members of the Alliance of Heroic Hearts at the Centre County Community Super Fair event held at the local mall when she saw an array of “superheroes roaming around” the venue.

“I’m a kid at heart, so I sought them out and had my picture taken,” Wald said.

Upon learning about the organization’s mission, Wald said she and the Alliance of Heroic Hearts began coordinating a visit to the children within the Tides Program.

“I want to toot the horn of university students in general — obviously the Alliance of Heroic Hearts — but there’s so many wonderful things that students volunteer for and get engaged in,” Wald said. “I don’t know that the community is aware of that.”

Since its initial visit, the Alliance of Heroic Hearts has continued visiting with the Tides Program for the past three years — with the next event scheduled for March.

The first time the volunteers attended a Tides Program meeting, Wald said she didn’t tell the kids they were coming.

So, when the volunteers arrived in full costume, Wald said it was a very “positive” experience for the children.

“Our kids range in age from 3 all the way on up to college-age kids, and obviously our younger kids absolutely love them,” Wald said. “And some of them truly believe they are the superheroes and the princesses, which makes it even more magical for them.”

The third time the Alliance of Heroic Hearts visited, Wald said she told the children in advance — “so the kids came that night [to the event], and many of them dressed as superheroes and as princesses” themselves.

During that visit, Wald said the children had a “lovely tea party” with the princesses and also participated in a “Superhero Olympics” with the heroes in attendance.

When the organization visits the Tides children, Wald said they participate in engaging activities, like making their own superhero shields and capes.

“We always do [the partnership] in February or March when there’s the winter blues on top of grieving,” Wald said.

Wald said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts volunteers have expressed their enjoyment and appreciation of coming to Tides events in the past, demonstrating how the partnership is a “mutual, wonderful experience” for both parties.

Over the years, new children and families enter the Tides Program and experience the Alliance of Heroic Hearts visits for the first time, Wald said.

“We have new kids that have no idea, and so it’s almost like experiencing this surprise every time with our newer families,” Wald said. “The kids get so excited to meet their superheroes, and I can tell you that more than one of the Alliance folks have said that our kids are superheroes as well as they work their way through their grief.”

Wald said the Alliance of Heroic Hearts’ mission is not only something that creates tangible change in the local community but also something people can apply to their own personal lives.

“It was interesting to find out that their main purpose is to bring out the hero in ordinary people,” Wald said. “And I just think that their purpose is so meaningful because — probably in some way or another — we’re all heroic or heroes. And so, I just think that message [is] really important for us to be aware of.”

